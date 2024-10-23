Top Luxury Caravan Parks in the UK for 2024: Touring & Static Sites

Trecco Bay is one of the largest holiday parks in the UK, and it offers everything you could want from a luxury break. Located on the gorgeous Porthcawl coastline, this park provides luxury static caravans with a modern twist, offering high-end furnishings, private decking, and sea views. There’s an indoor pool, splash park, adventure golf, and a host of restaurants and entertainment facilities. The park also welcomes touring caravans, with fully serviced pitches including electric hook-ups and access to premium on-site amenities.

Why it’s luxury: Beachfront access, excellent facilities for both static and touring visitors, and family-friendly activities with a touch of sophistication.