Why Blue Lagoon Croatia Should Be Your Next Vacation Destination

The Blue Lagoon, a nickname for the Krknjasi Bay, is a beautiful spot on Drvenik Veli, near Split. It’s just six nautical miles from the historic town of Trogir and is known for its charm and calmness. The clear waters are home to over 7,000 marine species, making it an excellent place for diving, swimming, and snorkeling. Stunning landscapes surround the lagoon, and 6,000 types of herbs grow there.

Getting to the Blue Lagoon is fun, too. Boat tours leave from Split and nearby islands, offering a thrilling ride to this special place. A quick boat ride from Split takes about 30 minutes, while a ferry ride is a bit longer, just over an hour.

On your way, you can see Trogir and Ciovo Island, only eight nautical miles from Split. Once you reach Drvenik Veli, local buses can help you explore the island. Soon enough, you’ll be enjoying the Croatian sun and the stunning beauty of the Blue Lagoon.