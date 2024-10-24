Crafting an Appealing Travel Picture Scrapbook: 5 Creative Ideas

Idea #2. Arrange travel pictures in a "window view" format

Framing photos as if taken from a window can add intrigue and a wow effect. The best thing about this idea is that you can layer a "window view" element on nearly any image. Simply find a creative frame and add it to the image before printing it.

If you don't mind getting crafty, cut rectangular or square frames to mimic window frames and put them on your travel pictures to make it look as if you're seeing the world through the windows of your journey. DIY picture frames can give your photos a new level of creativity and uniqueness.

For instance, if you've taken a picture in old market squares, you can include stylized frames to align with the market's architectural style to make it look like you're looking at the street from a horse-drawn carriage. If the photo portrays picturesque nature, make it as if you're looking from a train or bus window. Add a plane-styled window if you have a bird-eye view image.