How to Choose the Right Support Animal for Your Lifestyle

To ensure you choose the best ESA that matches your lifestyle needs, you must first clearly understand the definition of an emotional support animal, its differences with other service animals, and the common ESAs and their general characteristics. Compared to service dogs, an ESA does not need to undergo training and is not limited to a specific animal type or breed. ESAs can be dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, hedgehogs, guinea pigs, and almost any animal you prefer.

For your chosen pet to qualify as an emotional support animal, you must secure an ESA letter, as this document signifies your need for emotional support. You can get this document from a licensed mental health professional or a reputable provider like Wellness Wag.