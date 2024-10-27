How to Create an App in 2024: The Client’s Perspective

Sometimes, companies want to develop an app but struggle to justify its necessity. This could happen either when you're thinking about using an app as a main business tool or as a supplemental offering.

Think thoroughly about your business goals. Sometimes your demands may be satisfied with a straightforward website or a progressive web app (PWA) without the complexity and expense of a complete app development.

If you really need an app, consider the specifics — what design style you envision and which features are essential. Having clarity on these details will help you communicate more effectively with a development contractor.