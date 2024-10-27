How to Create an App in 2024: The Client’s Perspective

Client-side app development can be just as difficult as developer-side. First of all, there are countless steps to consider and decisions to make if you want your own app. It’s very easy to get confused if you are new to app development.
This article is designed for beginners. We’ll walk you through the app creation process and highlight important details about working with .
Sometimes, companies want to develop an app but struggle to justify its necessity. This could happen either when you're thinking about using an app as a main business tool or as a supplemental offering.
Think thoroughly about your business goals. Sometimes your demands may be satisfied with a straightforward website or a progressive web app (PWA) without the complexity and expense of a complete app development.
If you really need an app, consider the specifics — what design style you envision and which features are essential. Having clarity on these details will help you communicate more effectively with a development contractor.
To get started, look for agencies that develop the kind of apps you want to create. See if they have experience with projects comparable to yours. Look through their case studies, reviews, and portfolios.
Recall that less expensive does not necessarily equate to better. Pay attention to the experience level, communication skills, and project management.
A mobile application development service company you choose will send you a project brief. This is the document that a client should use to describe the objectives, target user base, key features, budget, schedule, and timetable for the app.
In your brief, be as detailed as possible. The more you can explain your vision, the simpler it will be for the development team to understand what you need.
After that, the app development service company will probably invite you to a kickoff meeting to go over the details. This is an opportunity for you to get feedback, ask questions, and make sure that you match with the company’s approach and communication style.
Business analysis is not a necessity. However, it helps define your app’s purpose, identify your target users, and anticipate technical challenges. By conducting this analysis, you can also uncover hidden opportunities and potential risks early on.
A strong business analysis covers key areas like user journeys, essential features, the competitive landscape, and even monetization strategies. It serves as a roadmap that aligns your business goals with the app’s technical needs. Companies that invest time in this planning phase are better positioned for success.
You need to decide on the tech stack.
The first step is choosing between cross-platform, native, or PWA solutions. To help make this decision, here’s a comparative table that breaks down the key differences and benefits of each option:
Additionally, you'll work closely with your development team to decide on third-party integrations and dive into the technical details. These choices will shape the app's functionality, scalability, and overall performance.
Design is where your app really starts to take shape. Work closely with your design team to ensure that the app’s UI and UX are intuitive, accessible, and aligned with your brand.
At this stage, the design team will create wireframes, mockups, and possibly even prototypes. Review these closely! It’s easier and cheaper to make changes in the design phase than once development has started. Make sure to get feedback from potential users at this stage to ensure the app meets their needs.
As a client, it’s crucial to stay involved by iterating and reviewing your app throughout the process. Regularly check wireframes, designs, and prototypes to make necessary adjustments. Collaborate with your team to test, review, and refine at every stage.
Continuous maintenance is required to guarantee optimal performance, address issues, and roll out new features as user requirements evolve. You'll need to budget for updates, security fixes, and performance improvements after launch.
Your app may become more prone to crashes if you don't do routine maintenance. This results in negative feedback and a decline in user retention. Investing in post-launch support will help you keep customers happy and increase the longevity of your software.
Building an app in 2024 is more than just writing code. It requires strategic planning, creative design, and constant refinement.
Every phase is essential — from picking the right development app development service to conducting thorough business analysis and refining the design through feedback. These elements ensure your app aligns with business goals and meets user expectations.
