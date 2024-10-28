Getting the Best Compensation in a Fault-Based Car Insurance System

Despite the advanced safety features in modern cars, such as automated emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring systems, the roads are still far from safe. Plenty of car accidents happen in Texas every day, many resulting in serious injuries or death. Speeding, driving under the influence of drugs, and texting while driving are among the most common causes of these accidents.

After a car crash, you’ll likely face medical bills, car repair costs, and other sudden expenses. Plus, you may be unable to work for weeks or longer, leaving you without an income to support your family.

If you’ve been involved in a car accident, you may be eligible for compensation. Since Texas follows a fault-based car insurance system , the party responsible for causing the accident must pay you.

You will typically look to the at-fault driver’s insurance company for compensation. While that sounds straightforward, securing compensation after a car accident is often a complicated process.

Unless you understand how fault-based insurance works and take the right steps after the crash, you might never get the money you deserve to cover your losses. That’s why it’s important to seek legal guidance in car crash claims.