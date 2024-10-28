Investing in Mexican Gold Coins

As earlier seen, with the introduction of the Mexican Gold Libertad as a bullion coin in 1981, its design features a similar appearance to that of the Centenario coin. At the front of the coin, Winged Victory, an emblem of Mexican independence, moved ahead with a wreath in her right hand and broken chains in her left, signifying liberty from colonial rule. Just behind her is the majestic and ominous form of the mountains of Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl, referencing the mythos of the Aztecs. Around the pictures, there were inscriptions concerning the weight of the coin, year of minting, metallic content, and its face value.

The reverse of these Mexican gold coins depicted Mexico’s national emblem, the golden eagle attacking a rattlesnake with the inscription “Estados Unidos Mexicanos.”

In the year 2000, some modifications were made to the design of Gold Libertad. Winged Victory is depicted in side-profile relief while her right hand offers the wreath and her left-hand grips the colonizing chains. The engravings have been moved to the upper part of the figure, and the twin volcanoes are still present on the back.

The reverse side of these modern Libertad Mexican gold coins displays the modern coat of arms of Mexico as well as ten previous versions of the emblem that depict the development of the country on the path to independence. In the upper part of the shield, the original wording “Estados Unidos Mexicanos” is still inscribed in relief.