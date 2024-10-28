Investing in Mexican Gold Coins

Acquiring Mexican gold coins amounts to visiting Mexico, a place where beauty, culture, and opportunity abound. The famous Mexican gold coins, Libertads, were first produced in 1981 in 1 oz, ½ oz, and ¼ oz weight categories and sold nearly a million in their first year. Each piece tells a story about Mexico’s powerful symbol of freedom and majestic Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl volcanoes and their admired love story.
Let’s understand why invest in Mexican Gold Coins if you are looking to sparkle your portfolio!
After their production started in 1981, it was paused until 1991 when the Mint reintroduced the Gold Libertad in the original weights and added fractional sizes: 1/10 oz and 1/20 oz. The production of gold coins was halted between 1995 and 2000, but in 2000, the Mint chipped away 15,530 coins in all five sizes. The yearly production of these coins has been constant since 2002, but their mintage has been higher each year.
The first coin in the Proof Gold Libertad series was released in 1989, and all the sizes have been in circulation since 2005. It was in 2018 when the limited Reverse Proof Gold Libertad with the frosted and mirrored surfaces was produced. For the first time, these were minted in the 1 oz and the ½ oz and became the rarest of all the series, with only 500 coins produced for 2019.
As earlier seen, with the introduction of the Mexican Gold Libertad as a bullion coin in 1981, its design features a similar appearance to that of the Centenario coin. At the front of the coin, Winged Victory, an emblem of Mexican independence, moved ahead with a wreath in her right hand and broken chains in her left, signifying liberty from colonial rule. Just behind her is the majestic and ominous form of the mountains of Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl, referencing the mythos of the Aztecs. Around the pictures, there were inscriptions concerning the weight of the coin, year of minting, metallic content, and its face value.
The reverse of these Mexican gold coinsdepicted Mexico’s national emblem, the golden eagle attacking a rattlesnake with the inscription “Estados Unidos Mexicanos.”
In the year 2000, some modifications were made to the design of Gold Libertad. Winged Victory is depicted in side-profile relief while her right hand offers the wreath and her left-hand grips the colonizing chains. The engravings have been moved to the upper part of the figure, and the twin volcanoes are still present on the back.
The reverse side of these modern Libertad Mexican gold coins displays the modern coat of arms of Mexico as well as ten previous versions of the emblem that depict the development of the country on the path to independence. In the upper part of the shield, the original wording “Estados Unidos Mexicanos” is still inscribed in relief.
Mexican gold coins have unique qualities that make them favorable to collectors and investors. La Casa de Moneda de México has been manufacturing coins with cultural, gold, and numismatic appeal. High sales figures of the Mexican Gold Libertad indicate the Mint's devotion to producing high-quality gold pieces with elaborate designs.
Here are the top reasons to buy these Mexican gold coins:
Even though it does not rank very high when considering purity as compared to the Gold Britannia or the Canadian Gold Maple, the Mexican gold coins do possess a fairly high fineness. For instance, the Mexican 50 Peso Gold Coin has a gold purity of .900, while another coin from the same country, the Gold Libertad, has .999 pure gold.
While the difference in the fineness could be very slight, the high gold content is enough to ensure that these coins appreciate the .
Mexican gold coins are unique in their appearance and depict some of the most important symbols of Mexican culture. The Libertad is shown on the obverse side of the coin, while the reverse side depicts Mexico’s traditional coat of arms. Although the coin contains a slightly lower purity than other international gold coins, the designs of Mexican gold coins are both artistic and culturally valuable.
In turn, the obverse of the Mexican Gold Libertad carries an exquisite engraving of the National Shield and is surrounded by images of the past and present coats of arms of Mexico. On the other hand, the reverse side is just astonishing, and it exhibits the famous Winged Victory statue situated behind the gorgeous mountain Iztaccíhuatl and the volcano Popocatépetl. Since the presentation of this artwork, these Mexican gold coins have been receiving numerous accolades because of their exquisite beauty.
The Mexican gold coinsare quite magnificent, where the symbol of the Winged Victory statue is depicted amidst the Mexican mountains Iztaccíhuatl and the volcano Popocatépetl. Since its creation, this artwork has been praised for its high aesthetics.
This iconic artifact, called the Winged Victory statue in Mexico City, increases the historical and cultural value of the coin. The scene represents the beautiful story of the two legendary lovers and brings an eternal romantic touch to the descriptions of the coin’s design. Indeed, the features of Winged Victory and the grandeur of the volcanoes are equally captured well in this coin and thus turn out to be an art. That’s why they can be collected for their art, which will also add value to your portfolio.
In summary, these Mexican gold coins are not just some glittering pieces; they can enhance your collection and work as a hedge against inflation in bad times.
Libertads are definitely a wise investment choice for seasoned as well as novice investors. You can buy them from reliable bullion dealers such as BOLD Precious Metals, which offers these stunning coins at the best market prices.
