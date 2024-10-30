Operational resilience is a critical factor for businesses aiming to navigate disruptions and ensure continuity. Operational resilience software is designed to help organizations plan for, adapt to, and recover from a wide range of disruptions, including cyberattacks, natural disasters, or system failures.

However, like any tool, the effectiveness of operational resilience software depends on how well it is used. Many companies make common mistakes when implementing and using this software, which can hinder their ability to achieve true operational resilience.

This article will explore some of the most common mistakes in operational resilience software use and how to avoid them.