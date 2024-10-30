Riding a Bike in New Orleans: Precautions You Should Follow

Riding a bike in New Orleans is never not an adventure ride. You’ll get to see the city from a unique perspective while enjoying the sights and sounds all around you.
The streets are full of vibrant culture, historic sites, and delicious food waiting to be discovered by anyone who cares to stop by. But just like any other city, there are road risks, and you have to make sure you stay safe while you enjoy your ride.
If you ever find yourself in an unfortunate situation, remember that there are who can help you face and overcome any challenges that come your way.
Here are some ways you can ensure your safety as a biker in New Orleans:
Here in New Orleans, the rules of the road apply to you as a cyclist too. Always ride on the right side of the street, just like the cars do.
When you ride on the right, traffic moves smoothly and makes it a lot easier for drivers to see you. In New Orleans, the streets can get really busy, especially in spots like the French Quarter and Magazine Street. If you’re cruising through these lively areas, staying in the right lane helps cars pass you safely.
You also have to avoid riding on sidewalks. In New Orleans, it's illegal for cyclists to ride on sidewalks unless you’re under 12 years old. Riding on sidewalks can catch pedestrians off guard and lead to accidents, which is definitely not what you want. Stick to the road, and you’ll have a much .
When you’re on your bike, you want to see what’s coming your way, which is why you should always ride facing oncoming traffic. This way, you can spot cars, trucks, or anything else headed your direction. You’ll have a better chance to react quickly if needed.
When you drive facing oncoming vehicles, you’ll be able to make eye contact with drivers, meaning they can see you, and that is always a good thing.
New Orleans has a lot of narrow streets and intersections where things can get tricky, especially with pedestrians and other cyclists around. By sticking to the , you give yourself more time to react to sudden changes, like someone stepping into the road or a car turning in front of you.
Also, keeping your speed in check makes it easier for drivers to predict your movements. This reduces your chances of being run into by a driver.
You might feel a bit silly wearing a helmet, but here in New Orleans, it’s the law for anyone under 12.
But honestly, anyone riding a bike should wear one, no matter how old you are. A helmet can protect your head in case of falls or accidents. It’s also a good idea to wear bright or reflective clothing so drivers can easily spot you, especially at night or during bad weather.
In addition to a helmet, you should also consider using lights on your bike. Front lights help you see where you’re going, while rear lights ensure others can see you too.
You can easily find these at local shops or online. If you plan to ride in the evening, having proper lighting is especially important. Considering the fact that people in New Orleans barely get any sleep because of the nightlife, you definitely want to make sure you’re seen while on the road.
Just like drivers use turn signals, you should use hand signals to let others know what you’re planning to do. When you’re turning left or right, just extend your arm in the direction you’re heading.
This helps drivers and other cyclists know what you’re about to do. If you’re slowing down or stopping, hold your left arm out with your hand open. This signals to those around you that you’re about to make a change.
These are just simple gestures that can make the roads safer for everyone.
