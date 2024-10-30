Should You Call a Blocked Drain Service?

If water is draining slowly from your sink, shower, or bathtub, it might be a sign of a blockage. This means something is stopping the water from flowing properly.

Sometimes, hair, soap, or food can build up in the pipes and cause slow drainage. If you notice this issue, it’s important to pay attention.

While you might be able to clear minor clogs yourself, persistent slow drainage often indicates a bigger problem. In such cases, calling a blocked drain service can help clear the blockage effectively and prevent future issues.