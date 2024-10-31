10 Must-Have Features for Your Dream Luxury Home in 2025

Luxury homes are embracing the future, and smart home technology has become the epitome of convenience and sophistication. Here are some advancements that are overtaking the upcoming year:

Home Robots

Home robots are becoming essential in luxury residences. Leading brands are releasing models designed to autonomously clean floors, communicate with other smart devices, and navigate your home’s environment in real-time to avoid obstacles. Future models are also expected to have home security and monitoring capabilities.

AI Assistants

The next generation of AI assistants will bring higher levels of personalization. They can streamline control of your home’s lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems while learning your preferences. This lets you enjoy an automated daily routine experience without direct commands.

Smart Lighting

Smart lighting goes beyond basic lighting adjustments. High-end options can change according to time of day or events within the home (e.g. parties).

Wireless Appliances

This isn’t a new feature, but luxury homes look better without the clutter of cables. Popular brands have released fully wireless TVs and kitchen sets, which come with wireless control systems for remote monitoring and operation.