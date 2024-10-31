Top 10 Ways to Dress Up a Simple Sweater and Jeans this Fall

Fall is a time for crisp morning walks, cozy long lunches, or a glass of wine around the fire. And as the weather cools down, you may be finding yourself reaching for your favorite uniform: jeans and a sweater.
This outfit formula is tried and true, and can take you from day to night in style. Plus, if you have any on the horizon, it’s the ultimate easy look to pack in a weekend bag! But when it comes to a chic fall look, it’s all in the accessories.
Here, we’ve put together the most stylish, simple ways to level up your jeans-and-a-sweater combo. So, from to frames, here are our top picks for dressing up a simple fall look.
One of the key elements of the jeans and a sweater look is, well, the sweater! While you can’t go wrong with a simple crew neck or V-neck knit, the first step to elevating your style is to opt for luxurious fabrics. Consider a cashmere sweater, like this one from , for a chic, sumptuous look.
Nothing adds a touch of refinement to a simple outfit like pearl jewelry. A pair of pearl studs will add the finishing touch to your stylish look, and will take you from day to night. Plus, you can level up with other pieces of pearl jewelry, like by or bracelets.
It’s a simple accessory, but a belt has the power to add structure to an otherwise slouchy outfit. And with so many styles to choose from, you can really make it your own. Consider black, brown, or even a bold fashion color, and opt for a buckle that feels aligned with your personal style.
It’s no secret that fall weather can be unpredictable. If the temperature drops, there’s nothing like throwing on a luxurious wool coat over your sweater to keep you cozy. And when it comes to a wool coat, you can’t beat a for style and comfort.
Whether you’re crunching through leaves or spending a day in town, a pair of leather boots will keep you warm and looking chic. For a casual look, consider a pair of leather riding boots. Or, for a more dressed-up occasion, you can’t beat a slouchy boot with a kitten heel.
A scarf is an autumnal staple, and thankfully looks great draped over a luxe sweater. But a stylish way to level up the look is to sport a scarf that matches. Whether they’re intentionally made as a pair, or you just find a scarf with a similar knit weight and color to your sweater, they will look ultra-chic on those chilly fall days.
A watch is a year-round staple, but there’s just something about wearing them in the fall that works. And when it comes to watches, there’s nothing like a to really make the look your own. Consider a dainty feminine style stacked with bracelets, or a chunky menswear timepiece that will look perfect poking out from your cozy sweater. You could even style with a chic leather strap, if you prefer to stay connected!
A bag is a timeless accessory, and is the perfect way to complete your jeans and a sweat look. If you’re running errands all day you can’t go wrong with bag from The Row—it’s a cult favorite for a reason! Or, for a smaller option, consider a small cross-body camera bag for subtle, versatile style.
Yes, your nails are part of the look! Fall is finally the time to wear your favorite vampy colors, so don’t be afraid to rock a glossy burgundy or navy manicure. And don’t forget to pack a luxurious hand cream in your bag to keep your hands soft and supple all throughout the day.
And the final accessory on the list is a classic: a pair of oversized sunglasses. Whether you prefer round, , or even aviator, sunglasses will make you look ultra-chic and put together.
As the weather cools down, take the opportunity to get cozy with your style. A simple sweater and denim combo is a timeless classic, and will have you feeling comfortable and confident, no matter the occasion.
And with these chic accessories, you’ll be able to make the look your own! Play around with combinations to find your autumnal style uniform. Good luck!
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!