Top 10 Ways to Dress Up a Simple Sweater and Jeans this Fall

Fall is a time for crisp morning walks, cozy long lunches, or a glass of wine around the fire. And as the weather cools down, you may be finding yourself reaching for your favorite uniform: jeans and a sweater.

This outfit formula is tried and true, and can take you from day to night in style. Plus, if you have any fall travel adventures on the horizon, it’s the ultimate easy look to pack in a weekend bag! But when it comes to a chic fall look, it’s all in the accessories.