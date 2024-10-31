Why All of Hollywood Is on GLP-1s Vs Bariatric Surgery

What's the one thing that unites Oprah Winfrey, Caroline Stanbury, and Fat Joe, among many others? Of course, there's the fact that they're Hollywood celebrities. But also, they speak highly of GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, as a weight loss option.
But you may be wondering: what is it that's so special about this weight management trend? How is it so different from bariatric surgery, an erstwhile popular weight reduction option? There are many reasons why. This guide will take you through a few of those.
Now, GLP-1 agonists (think weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy) work by mimicking a hormone in your body that makes you feel full sooner and keeps you feeling full longer. This means you're likely to eat less without feeling like you're on a strict diet.
This approach is quite popular. Studies estimate that about 9% of the US population, or about 30 million people, will be taking GLP-1s come 2030. That's more than the about 6% estimated to have a prescription in 2023. [1] [2]
If this sounds like a horse you'd like to get on, too, make sure to find weight loss clinics locally or other options that can set you on this path. This will give you a chance to discuss personalized options and make an informed decision with a healthcare provider who understands your goals.
Bariatric surgery is another alternative to explore. Here, patients undergo actual operations where changes are made to their stomach or intestines, typically reducing their size, limiting food intake and nutrient absorption. These surgeries are quite popular. In 2018 alone, there were about 250,000 completed in the US. [3]
While effective, the idea of going under the knife can be scary for many. There’s the hospital stay, the recovery time, and the need for serious lifestyle changes afterward. For someone looking for a less invasive option, weight loss medications could seem like a great option.
Bariatric procedures have a track record of significant, lasting weight loss as they also alter patient's digestive hormones. However, the permanence of surgery can be a double-edged sword.
What if there are complications? Or what if the dramatic changes in how you eat and absorb food become a challenge? These are real risks that make surgery a less flexible option once done. Considering these factors, it's wise to understand the potential outcomes and changes before committing. Using tools such as a weight loss estimator can go a long way in this aspect.
These tools allow you to input specific details about the chosen procedure, be it gastric bypass surgery, gastric sleeve surgery, metabolic surgery, etc., and your physical condition, to project potential weight loss outcomes. This helps set realistic expectations, making it easier to manage both the physical and emotional transitions post-surgery.
On the other hand, GLP-1 agonists regimens give you room to stop if you find it’s not for you. However, there's a catch: their effectiveness might wane over time.
You might see great results initially, but as your body adapts, the same dose might not support the sustained weight loss trend. Plus, if you stop using them, maintaining the weight loss you achieved can become a struggle without continued lifestyle changes like appetite control.
GLP-1s are prescription weight loss medications. This means they're regulated and, generally, you'd need a healthcare provider to prescribe them. They're not cheap, but when compared to the cost of bariatric surgery, they might seem more manageable.
Surgical weight loss can be a costly affair—not just the surgery itself, but also the pre-surgery preparations, the post-op follow-ups, and potential additional surgeries for complications or excess skin removal.
GLP-1s, while also expensive, often come down to a monthly prescription cost, which might be partly covered by insurance. This makes them more accessible financially and logistically for many people. You don't need to take time off work for recovery and you don’t face the same risks as with weight loss surgery.
While relatively safe, GLP-1 medications come with their own set of side effects. Common ones include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and, sometimes, more serious concerns like pancreatitis or kidney issues. But for many, these side effects aren't too much hassle. As the body adjusts to meds, they too decrease.
What’s appealing about GLP-1s from a safety standpoint is the control you have. If side effects become unbearable, you can discuss adjustments with your doctor or even discontinue use. This "exit strategy" isn't something you have with surgical weight loss, where reversing the procedure can be complex or impossible.
Bariatric surgery, while highly effective, carries significant risks—surgical complications, long-term nutritional deficiencies, and the need for lifelong dietary changes.
Celebrities like Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey have been talking positively about GLP-1s, which of course has contributed to their popularity. If you feel like it's the right option for you, consult your doctor.
The same applies to weight loss surgery. It's no less an effective method, but it's not for everyone. Discuss with your doctor and make the right decision. This too can go a long way in your weight loss journey.
