Why All of Hollywood Is on GLP-1s Vs Bariatric Surgery

Now, GLP-1 agonists (think weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy) work by mimicking a hormone in your body that makes you feel full sooner and keeps you feeling full longer. This means you're likely to eat less without feeling like you're on a strict diet.

This approach is quite popular. Studies estimate that about 9% of the US population, or about 30 million people, will be taking GLP-1s come 2030. That's more than the about 6% estimated to have a prescription in 2023. [1] [2]

If this sounds like a horse you'd like to get on, too, make sure to find weight loss clinics locally or other options that can set you on this path. This will give you a chance to discuss personalized options and make an informed decision with a healthcare provider who understands your goals.