Top 7 Leather Jacket Styles for Men and Women in 2024

Leather jackets are timeless, effortlessly blending style and functionality. As we step into 2024, leather jackets continue to be a wardrobe essential for both men and women, offering a versatile edge to any outfit. With this blog, we will provide you some valuable insights regarding top leather jacket styles for men and women, along with the factors to consider before buying leather jacket styles.
Whether you're choosing a sleek, minimal look or intending for bold, rugged appeal, there’s a leather jacket style to outfit every personality. Ranging from classic biker jackets to contemporary bomber cuts, this year’s trends are focused on balancing tradition with modern flair. The choice of a suitable leather jacket style can make a significant difference to your overall personality. With plenty of in the market, it becomes difficult to pick up the one that helps you style in your desired manner. However, the following sections guide you on top leather jacket styles for men, as well as, women.
One of the best ways to style leather jackets for men is going for an embellished leather jacket style. Whether it’s with spikes paint, buttons, or some screen-printing, actually it all makes your jacket appear exceptional. Showcase your collar, roll up your sleeves, allow all your buckles hang down and your jacket would provide you an impressive look.
You can appear exceptional by pairing a formal leather jacket with formal trousers in blue or black color. Make sure to wear a formal belt and watch to further accentuate your look and appear exceptional.
There are hoodies worn under leather jackets and then there are leather hoodies styled as street wear. The corresponding look lets you appear standout and also ensure a comfortable feel inside your body.
This high-neck sky blue top can be worn under a stylish black leather jacket along with a dark wash of denim. This kind of look creates a contrasting appearance that instantly grabs anyone’s attention. It presents both a formal and dressy vibe. Note that you can wear it for business affairs and even for evening outings. To accessorize your look, you can wear sunglasses and big hoop earrings. Moreover, you can pair the outfit with a white hobo or bag, and wear the complementary pointed-toe heels to present a touch of sophistication.
Regarded as an extremely versatile jacket style, this can be used for dinner dates, formal meetings, or even gatherings. The monochromatic black look presents a touch of sophistication and contemporary edge.
You can style your black oversized leather jacket over a black turtleneck top and tailored high-waisted shorts to attain a modern look. Besides, you can wear a black belt with a silver/golden buckle on it to retain the monochromatic style. Prioritize wearing sheer tights with this outfit and you will appear more elegant.
This style is the best one to consider if you want an outfit for workplaces, fashion-forward gathering, or evening gatherings. You can style a two-piece matching jacket and pants with long sleeves and a high-waisted, straight-leg cut bottom. Note that the pointed-toe stilettos with ankle straps present a perfect contrast with your jacket.
You can wear an oversized brown leather blazer with a cream-colored draped blouse (with high neckline) and high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. in a matching cream shade. To accessorize your look, you can style your jacket with a black/brown leather belt having a golden buckle.
Some of the key aspects to consider before buying leather jackets are discussed below.
The foremost aspect to take into account before choosing a style for leather jacket is the leather quality. Generally, full-grain leather is regarded as the superior-quality leather since the leather skin is delivered for manufacturing with only the hair discarded. The second rank goes to the top-grain leather because the skin’s top layer is sanded after excluding hair, offering it a finished look. You can also choose the corrected-grain leather. Suggested from the name, this leather type is buffed off or corrected to discard any blemishes or imperfections. As per your budget and usage, you can determine which leather quality suits you.
One of the vital aspects to consider when you decide to purchase a leather jacket is the skin of the jacket. Though sheep, cow, goat, lamb, and calf skins are the most prevalently used, many individuals also choose avant-garde skin types such as deer, crocodile, and kangaroos. However, as they are difficult to obtain, they are expensive.
Note that jackets with cowhide skin are quite durable and not costly, whereas lambskin jackets are extremely soft but costly. The majority of premium quality jackets are prepared using lambskin. If you aim for softness and durability then it is recommended to choose calfskin jackets.
A hip-length jacket with jeans may not be suitable to everyone but it pairs well with a dress. If you wish to pair a leather jacket with jeans then you must choose a full-length leather jacket. Make sure to first assess your body shape and size and accordingly make a decision regarding leather jacket’s length.
The choice of the zipper quality can make or break your buying decision. Usually, cheap jackets have the YKK zipper that is prepared of lighter metal. Conversely, RiRi zippers are durable and feel smooth to zip up. They also present a shiny finish to enhance your appearance. Note that YKK zippers may easily break off. If budget is not a constraint then it is recommended to get a leather jacket designed with RiRi or other quality zippers.
Leather jackets have been deemed as a symbol of personality, versatility, and attitude since years. The same characteristics are applicable for 2024 too. Whether you are looking for a classic biker look or wish to attain an elegant leather blazer look, there is a suitable leather jacket style for everyone. The discussed leather jacket styles for men and women will streamline your buying decision. Hence, you can now effortlessly revive your wardrobe by wisely investing in an appealing leather jacket that suits your style preference.
Vivek Vyavhare is an experienced writer with over 7 years in the industry. He is passionate about fashion and craftsmanship, specialising in leather products. As the founder of Classy Leather Bags, Vivek combines his expertise to share insights on style and quality in leather bags, enhancing the online shopping experience.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!