Top 7 Leather Jacket Styles for Men and Women in 2024

Attaining Monochromatic look

Regarded as an extremely versatile jacket style, this can be used for dinner dates, formal meetings, or even gatherings. The monochromatic black look presents a touch of sophistication and contemporary edge.

You can style your black oversized leather jacket over a black turtleneck top and tailored high-waisted shorts to attain a modern look. Besides, you can wear a black belt with a silver/golden buckle on it to retain the monochromatic style. Prioritize wearing sheer tights with this outfit and you will appear more elegant.