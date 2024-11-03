What’s the Secret to a Drop-Dead Gorgeous Wedding? Let’s Talk Destination

First up, you need a vibe check. Where do you see yourselves standing when you say, “I do?” Maybe it’s a private beach on a remote island where the only sounds are waves and whispered vows. Or maybe you’re more of a villa-in-Tuscany couple, surrounded by olive trees, laughter, and wine that tastes like it was made for your big day. Choosing a destination that reflects who you are as a couple is the golden ticket.

Is it about the lush landscapes, the dramatic coastlines, or the urban excitement of a big city? Find a place that embodies your story. It should feel so true to who you are that even if people don’t know you well, they get your vibe just by seeing where you chose to tie the knot. And sure, you’ll want to make sure there’s good Wi-Fi (grandma’s gotta be able to FaceTime in), but make it about the experience. You’re not just picking a place; you’re creating a feeling that everyone will remember.