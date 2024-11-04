Protect Yourself from Scams When Selling Your Home

Scammers frequently rely on high-pressure tactics to push sellers into making rushed decisions. They may insist that you accept an offer quickly or sign documents without proper review. This tactic is designed to prevent you from uncovering inconsistencies or hidden details in the contract. Legitimate buyers, on the other hand, will allow you the necessary time to consider their offer and review all legal documents. If you feel pressured, take a step back and consult with your real estate agent or lawyer to ensure everything is above board. Remember, any deal that feels too good to be true often is, and protecting your interests should always come before any rushed decision.