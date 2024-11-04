Top Renovation Trends to Attract Buyers and Boost Your Home’s Value

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Curb appeal is the first opportunity your home has at wowing potential buyers, so don't pass up the chance. A well-maintained exterior can set the stage for what's inside.

Start with landscaping. A little greenery goes a long way. Trim those hedges, plant some colorful flowers, and keep that lawn nice and neat. A fresh coat of paint on the front door will make your home warm and inviting. Add in some stylish lighting fixtures and an updated house number to really create a winning combination that will make people want to come in.