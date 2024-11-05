Most Common Black Friday Scams to Watch Out For

Black Friday is one of the most highly awaited shopping days in the calendar year. Millions of customers throng into buying fantastic deals, but scammers pop out of the woods in search of easy money at the expense of gullible shoppers. Knowledge may just be your best defense against such scams.
Below is a comprehensive description of some of the most prevalent Black Friday scams and how you can protect yourself against them.
Phishing is one of the most common . A cybercriminal will mail out emails or send messages with claims that he is coming from a reputable shop to tell you that you won a prize or waiting for a special discount from you. These contain links which take you to some sites that were set to get your personal and financial details.
Always check the sender's email address and be highly vigilant about unsolicited emails. Never click on the link but visit the website of the retailer for the deal.
With the increasing growth of e-commerce, it so happens that on days like Black Friday, fake online shopping stores multiply. You may find sites that are offering great deals on very desirable items, but will not deliver that product to you but rather take your money. It is done by sites that usually resemble genuine retailers. Thus, it is more difficult to recognize as scams.
Investigate the site you do not know by searching for reviews or checking up on security measures they've implemented on their website. The business, too, must have a phone number and physical location for contact. If it is way too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.
Gift cards are such a popular gift idea for holidays, and therefore, scammers usually cash in on this trend. Typically, the scammer markets a fake or a wrongly activated gift card on auctioning sites, whereby the buyer ends up having cards that will not serve their purpose or already having been drained.
Buy gift cards from trusted sources. If you buy online, make sure the website is not a scam. Never purchase gift cards in person from strangers or unofficial merchants.
Such kinds of adverts are rampant on social media sites during Black Friday. Scammers pretend to open fake profiles or pages to give low prices for non-existent goods. Once you click the advert, you tend to land on a malicious website.
Be cautious of social media advertisements. Always check for the authenticity of a product by visiting the retailer's official website or page. Avoid clicking on suspicious advertisements.
In their search for deals, most shoppers succumb to counterfeiters selling inferior goods in those markets, such as electronics and designer luxury goods. They are usually sold below retail, but quality and authenticity may be totally absent.
Always order directly from authorized sellers. Refrain from using third-party sellers unless you're really sure about their trustworthiness. Always check the product's review ratings. Don't get attracted by highly lower-priced products.
Shipping scams send phishing emails in the form of shipping confirmations so you are convinced to reveal all the information. Links embedded within the email would link to phishing sites and take your information.
Use the retailer's official website to check your orders. Be cautious of shipping confirmation e-mails if you have not checked your recent orders for their legitimacy.
The holiday season also makes you aware of fake charities that try to take advantage of philanthropic shoppers. Scammers may create websites or use social media accounts to appear as a charitable organization while soliciting donations under false pretenses.
Research the charity first before giving out your money. Look for reputable charities and check websites for authenticity. Never donate unsolicited asked-for donations.
Be wary of deep discount coupons and ads, especially for electronic products or popular toys; the offers are often used as bait to get you, but then the product will probably be out of stock, and the promotion will probably have been misleading.
Compare prices with the best platforms. See the other offers from similar platforms, and read the fine print so you understand all terms of the offer.
The more that people shop online, the more account takeover scams also thrive. Scammers might even try to get into your online shopping accounts through phishing or previously leaked passwords. When they are in, they make purchases in your name or steal your personal information.
Use unique, strong passwords for each account and, where possible, apply two-factor authentication. Monitor your accounts for any unauthorized activity regularly.
Fake reviews are another way scammers can make their products seem more legitimate. These reviews can be found on both product pages and third-party review sites. Reviews can significantly influence the purchase decision.
Look for purchase confirmation indicators on reviews, be wary of reviews that sound suspiciously positive or negative, and cross-check the review on multiple platforms.
Black Friday can indeed provide a great opportunity for tremendous deals, but at the same time, it involves multiple risks. Knowing these common Black Friday scams will help you prevent all these risks and ensure that your shopping is safe. Always research and trust your instincts. If you feel unsure, verify any deal or offer. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Happy shopping, and stay safe this Black Friday!
