Boost Your Home’s Value: Simple Steps to Achieve Luxury Curb Appeal
How does your home and yard look from the street curb? Curb appeal is one of the simplest ways to boost your home’s value; it involves enhancing your front yard, driveway, and entryway to be more attractive at first glance. You can achieve curb appeal with many different styles and methods. If you want to add some high-end curb appeal to your home, you should learn the typical approaches for initial inspiration.
Scenic Front Porch
Everyone dreams of that beautiful front porch with the swinging chair and hanging plants. Not only does a front porch add function, style, and comfort to any home, but it also adds some charming curb appeal. Consider building one if you don’t have a front porch or deck. Search terms like ‘’ can help you find some local contractors who may offer great prices. You may also find some cheaper bulk materials to build a deck yourself if you go local. If you already have a deck, use that space well. Add some hanging and potted plants. Paint or stain the deck’s wood. Add some charming decor that brings focus and fun to the porch. You can even hang that swinging chair—but any furniture works nicely. Include at least one place to sit and one table.
Luxury Landscape
A bare yard can be attractive in a simple, minimalist way, but you can go a lot farther with some tasteful landscaping. Some tall trees in the front yard can provide shade, enrichment, privacy, and a look you can’t recreate with anything else. Flowerbeds, hedges, and shrubs can offer some beautiful natural yard cover that draws in the eye. Even if you don’t have a green thumb, most perennials, vines, and trees require very little maintenance.
Paths and Borders
A simple can look more professional and uniform. Some stone or brick can make an excellent border around flowerbeds and decorations without breaking the bank. Borders can also help distinguish sections of the yard so people don’t trample your favorite flowers. Pathways can also help with this. Some stepping stones, gravel, or mulch can make an excellent walkway that helps preserve your lawn’s health. Pathways look luxurious and charming, keeping your curb appeal strong.
Entertainment Space
While most people prefer to keep the entertainment space in the backyard, there may also be room for this in the front yard. Some porches or patios extend to the front yard, and you may consider adding some entertainment space there. Furniture on your deck or fenced-in dining space can add excellent and charming curb appeal. Providing space for entertainment visible from the front yard can also give an immediate example of how the home can be decorated, which can be a great selling point for many buyers.
Fun and Functional Lighting
A simple lamppost can add old-fashioned charm to a home’s front yard. There are tons of ways lighting can boost curb appeal. String lights, pathway lights, driveway lights, and lanterns can add security and function while looking beautiful. Many exterior lighting options have timers and solar power options to keep costs low. If you invest in smart lighting options, you can also control the brightness and color of many lights. Don’t forget the porch lights; you’ll want people to see the charm of your home, even at night.
Accent Colors
Most houses are painted the same color, typically for neutrality and efficiency. Is there any way to stand out among the crowd? Of course! The answer is accent colors. Your front door is the entryway to the heart of your home, and it can also serve as a host for personality and vivid colors. Painted accent doors are trendy now; yellow, cyan, and even pink are lining the street. Select a color that complements your entire home and landscaping style. It’s okay if the color is a bit of an eyesore; from the curb, the look will be subtle and charming. You can even paint your as well. Choose a color that you can live with, however. If you want to change, you can always freshen it up with a new paint color!
Spruce Up the Mailbox
The mailbox is an often neglected part of the front yard. If it adheres to local and neighborhood regulations, you can use any mailbox style you’d like. You can even attach a charming wall-mounted front door mailbox for a classic style. Planting some flowers around the base of the mailbox is a simple, cost-friendly way to add style and luxury.
House Numbers
Your house numbers are important; they let visitors know they’ve arrived at the right address. They should be large and legible from the street, but the rest is up to you. Adding stylish house numbers is a simple way to add a lavish touch to any home style. There are countless options at hardware stores and online, from modern to rustic. Choose house numbers that suit the rest of your decor style and tastes.
Fencing
Most people construct fencing for security or to keep their pets contained. Fences can be pretty, too! While you don’t want a wall to obstruct the landscaping and decor of your front yard, you can add a charming garden fence to border your yard without obstructing the view. Garden fences are usually shorter and more stylized to enhance a garden area, but they can suit your entire home!
