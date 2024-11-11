Malta MPRP: A Dream Destination For Wealthy Indian Investors

Malta MPRP overview. The Malta Permanent Residence Programme allows non-EU nationals to obtain a permanent residence permit in Malta by making specific investments in the country. It was introduced to attract international investors who are interested in gaining residence in a stable, EU-member state.

Benefits of a Maltese residence permit include access to visa-free travel within the Schengen Area, without requiring physical residence in Malta. This program has drawn significant interest from Indian investors looking for security and mobility.

Investment thresholds. To qualify for the MPRP, applicants must make an investment in real estate, pay government fees, and contribute to the national economy.

MPRP is a residency-by-investment program that is particularly appealing to Indian investors seeking access to European markets and a second base for their families. With flexible residency requirements and an attractive economic environment, it’s an ideal choice for those looking for a long-term solution to residency.