How Can I Improve Indoor Air Quality With My HVAC System?

Good indoor air quality is vital for a healthy living environment, especially if you have allergies or respiratory issues. If you like doing sports at home or meditating, then the air that you breathe will play a huge role and your HVAC system is at the center of it.
The good news is that there are plenty of ways in which you can improve your indoor air quality with your HVAC. Here are a couple of ways and if you are ready for a change, you can get HVAC service help in Augusta to achieve the best results and improve your indoor air quality.
One of the most important aspects of your HVAC systems that affects your indoor air quality is your air filter. If you do not change your air filter regularly, then your indoor air quality will suffer as the system will no longer be able to filter out harmful particles such as dust, debris, pet hair, and other pollutants.
You have furry pets indoors
If you have allergies or respiratory issues
The manufacturer’s recommendations
There are many house occupants
The environment is challenging (dusty, polluted, humid)
If you have any of the above criteria, then you might need to replace your air filter once a month for the best results. The best way to tell is to speak with a professional to receive personalized recommendations based on your needs and the environmental factors.
High-quality filters such as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters or those with a high MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) rating can significantly improve your indoor air quality. Not to mention that higher-quality filters do not need to be replaced as often as lower-quality ones.
These highly efficient filters are special since they can capture even the smallest particles in your home, which will significantly improve air quality. If you want a simple solution to your air-quality needs, then investing in a high-quality filter is one of the best ways to do it.
Good ventilation is crucial in reducing indoor pollutants. Make sure that your HVAC system is set up to provide constant fresh air, otherwise your indoor air quality will drop significantly.
You can also use ventilators to provide fresh air while removing stale air. If you have ventilation issues, consider speaking with a professional to receive personalized advice.
Most HVAC systems will do a good job of ensuring higher indoor air quality as long as they are maintained or upgraded regularly. However, homeowners can further ensure the efficiency of their systems and improve or maintain air quality through annual professional inspections and maintenance.
A professional HVAC technician can thoroughly check your system for any issues, clean ducts, check for mold and ensure that all components are functioning correctly and at optimal levels.
They will also tune up your system and provide you with personalized advice and attention so that your needs are taken care of. Speak with a professional to have your system perform at its best to ensure high indoor air quality for you and your family. Even if you already had your annual HVAC system maintenance, if you suspect any issues, you can schedule another one to take care of underlying issues promptly and prevent system failures.
Another way to improve air quality with your HVAC system is to add an air purifier. These devices can help filter out airborne particles, allergens, and pollutants from your home and significantly enhance your indoor air quality.
However, choose an air purifier carefully. It must be compatible with your specific HVAC system and requires proper installation. Speak with an HVAC technician to find out the best air purifier for your needs and which one is the most compatible with your current system.
Mold growth can significantly impact your indoor air quality. However, to ensure that you prevent mold growth and dust mites and keep your indoor air quality high, maintain your humidity levels between 30% and 50%.
Use dehumidifiers or check if your HVAC system has humidity control options to manage moisture levels effectively. If you are about to change your HVAC system, consider upgrading it to one that has these additional features for the best results.
In many instances, if you have dirty ducts, dust, allergens, and other pollutants in the air will circulate throughout your home. Therefore, it is essential to keep your ductwork clean. Do this by scheduling a professional duct cleaning every few years to ensure clean air is flowing through your system and keep your home safe and clean.
There are several products nowadays in the market that negatively affect indoor air quality, such as the ones that release volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This can include paints, cleaning supplies, or even air fresheners.
Fortunately, you can opt for low-VOC products or natural alternatives to minimize indoor air pollution. Certain HVAC systems or air filters also can filter out VOCs from your home and keep it clean.
Lastly, the most efficient way to improve your indoor air quality with your HVAC system is by ensuring that you have the best HVAC system. How long has it been since you have installed your HVAC system? If it’s approaching the ten-year mark or has exceeded it, then it might be time for a change.
Modern HVAC systems are more efficient at removing air contaminants and pollutants to effectively keeping your indoor air purified. Some systems come with many different features that can help you meet your needs. So you can upgrade your HVAC system to improve the indoor air quality.
