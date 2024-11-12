How Is AI Helping Customer Service Overcome Language Barriers?

One of the many reasons for language barriers is cultural differences. Most customer service teams aren’t equipped with the right tools that help them communicate effectively. However, AI-based support tools are focused on mitigating this issue and ensuring seamlessness in communication for the entire customer dealing process.

One of the ways that this is achieved is through AI sentiment analysis. This analysis allows the AI tool to assess the sentiments of the customers, gather information on their emotional state, and guide the representative to handle the situation by adjusting their tone accordingly.

In addition, these AI support tools also help gather information about the customer and provide insights to the representative so they can offer prompt support.

Adding further, the AI tools provide real-time aid to the representatives according to the diverse audience that they’re dealing with. Live transcription, captioning, etc., are some of the perks that AI support tools offer in real-time. These enable the representative to deal with conversations better, dealing with inclusivity without facing a language barrier.