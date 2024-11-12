How Is AI Helping Customer Service Overcome Language Barriers?

AI-driven solutions have been making waves in the industry. With AI, companies are reaping a multitude of benefits by reforming customer care practices. One of the many benefits include language learning with AI.
A study indicated that more than 70% of customers prefer buying products and services in their native language. Hence, this focuses on the need for multilingual support, which is where AI comes in to help. Here’s how AI is helping customer services with language learning and service improvements:
With AI, customer services are able to address numerous challenges, including:
Miscommunication: due to language barriers, customer support is unable to understand, interpret, and offer optimal solutions to customers. AI tools help by providing real-time translation, mitigating any instances of miscommunication.
Operational inefficiency: being unable to understand customer queries, customer support faces workload issues and increased backlogs. With AI, redundant tasks can be automated and streamlined, minimizing backlogs.
Customer dissatisfaction: with poor service experience, customer dissatisfaction increases. Since AI can help with translation and streamlining the workflow, companies can engage customers with a more ‘positive experience’.
Increased costs: companies need to hire more people in order to tackle multilingual support needs. AI tools only need training, afterward which, the tool can easily handle multilingual support.
With AI, companies are able to deal with these issues effectively and provide customers with enhanced service experience.
Now that we’ve seen the challenges that AI helps overcome, let’s see how it helps customer services deal with them:
With machine translation engines, customer services are able to communicate better with customers. These engines are AI-based tools that allow the translation of the content (input) without any human intervention.
Many companies are incorporating multilingual customer services i.e., , which assists customers with their queries in Spanish. However, utilizing AI can optimize the efficacy.
Time reduction, seamless and accurate translation, and enhanced communication are some of the benefits of using AI machine translation engines in customer services.
Customer services are benefiting from IVAs or Intelligent Virtual Agents as one of the means of communicating with the customers. In simpler terms, IVAs are anything that deals with customers virtually without having to get in touch with an agent.
Chatbots and self-service AI bots are great examples of IVAs that communicate with customers virtually. These bots are designed to provide instant responses to routine queries, minimizing ticket count for the support team.
Doing so enables the support team to handle complex tickets with quick workability instead of wasting time dealing with tickets that can be resolved via self-service. This also assists the customers by allowing them to deal with their issues on their own without worrying about connecting with the representative and dealing with immense wait time.
One of the many reasons for language barriers is cultural differences. Most customer service teams aren’t equipped with the right tools that help them communicate effectively. However, AI-based support tools are focused on mitigating this issue and ensuring seamlessness in communication for the entire customer dealing process.
One of the ways that this is achieved is through AI sentiment analysis. This analysis allows the AI tool to assess the sentiments of the customers, gather information on their emotional state, and guide the representative to handle the situation by adjusting their tone accordingly.
In addition, these AI support tools also help gather information about the customer and provide insights to the representative so they can offer prompt support.
Adding further, the AI tools provide real-time aid to the representatives according to the diverse audience that they’re dealing with. Live transcription, captioning, etc., are some of the perks that AI support tools offer in real-time. These enable the representative to deal with conversations better, dealing with inclusivity without facing a language barrier.
With AI support tools, customer services can increase their outreach by communicating with a greater pool of customers. Multilingual customer services can tackle issues globally and people from any background can reach out for assistance of any kind.
Moreover, this helps resolve the language barrier and gives customer services a chance to engage with more clients globally. Doing so allows the team to work with numerous clients instead of dealing with just a few while tackling language issues.
Companies offering multilingual customer services are considered to be more customer-oriented. If the processes are streamlined and AI support tools are integrated effectively, companies can easily increase clientele by offering products, services, and support to more clients.
In addition to the benefits mentioned above, AI-driven support systems provide personalization options that help achieve better customer satisfaction. With personalized emails, messages, and more, customer service is able to entertain clients effectively.
This makes it easier for companies to attract more clients with their customer-centric approaches. By offering personalized solutions, companies can also boost self-services, engaging clients with time efficiency and offering effective solutions.
Also, workflows are customized easily to aid the representatives in terms of providing customers with what they’re looking for. Mitigating language barriers, the AI support tools can automate the flow of work, smoothening the processes with reduced time and increased efficiency.
More companies are adopting AI as a source of improving their workflows and creating engaging customer service experiences. AI tools have proven beneficial in terms of improving the overall performance of organizations, and we can expect to see near-complete automation of customer service processes in the future.
