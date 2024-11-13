6 Types of Pets That Can Help Children with Autism Thrive

Pets can provide immeasurable support and benefits for children with autism. With their non-judgemental companionship and unwavering support, an emotional support animal can help your child navigate the challenges that accompany Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Before getting a pet for a child with autism, it’s important to think about the different types of pets, their unique needs, and characteristics. You want to set your child and family up for success when you bring your furry friend home, so ensure you take the time to think about how an animal can best support your child.
Whether you need an animal to provide emotional support, encourage routine and responsibility, or simply provide sensory comfort, some animals are better suited to the task than others. Here, we created a guide to the 6 types of pets that are best for children with autism to help you pick the right pet for you and your child.
Known to be man’s best friend, dogs offer companionship and unwavering support. Their loyalty and ability to emotionally connect with children makes them fantastic emotional support animals for kids with autism, especially if your child is struggling to connect with others or find emotional support. Not only do they provide companionship, but dogs also provide emotional support by helping reduce feelings of anxiety and depression. Research shows that petting a dog can help lower cortisol levels, blood pressure, and the risk of heart disease. Because of this, a dog makes an excellent companion for a child with autism.
Another major benefit of dogs as emotional support animals is the schedule and consistency they require. Between daily walks, feeding, and playtime, dogs require a regular schedule that may provide a grounding routine for children with autism. For instance, a therapy dog may help a child develop a sense of responsibility over time while also providing the child with an emotional companion.
Cats are another popular . Though they are more independent than dogs, cats offer a calming presence that can soothe a child with autism. Some children may find the independent, self-reliant nature of a cat reassuring to be around since they don’t require the constant attention that most dogs require. The quiet, non-intrusive behavior of a cat is especially beneficial for children with autism who are easily overwhelmed by stimuli. Whereas an energetic and barking dog may trigger a child with autism, a cat’s calm and quiet behavior may have a better therapeutic effect.
In addition to their calming presence and independent nature, a cat, or even a , can engage your child’s senses, ultimately distracting them from stimuli they find triggering or distressing. For example, a child with autism may feel soothed simply by petting a cat’s soft fur or listening to its gentle purring. An emotional support cat or a service animal for autism can be an incredibly helpful tool for children with autism during times of stress and also in day-to-day life.
Rabbits make excellent pets, especially if you’re seeking a low-maintenance emotional support animal for your child. Studies also show that rabbits are incredibly loving towards their owners, especially if adopted when young. They can show affection and love for their owner through cuddles and other different ways.
A rabbit’s soft fur and gentle nature offer sensory comfort for a child with autism. Additionally, cleaning out the bunny crate, daily feedings, and refilling the water dispenser are maintenance activities that will engage children while also encouraging them to develop responsibility. These small, gentle creatures offer children calm and quiet companionship without requiring high levels of maintenance. A rabbit may be the perfect emotional support animal for a child who needs a soothing presence without the noise, energy, or maintenance of larger animals.
Fish, while not interactive in the traditional sense, offer visual stimulation that can be calming for children with autism. Simply watching a fish swim in a tank has been shown to reduce anxiety, improve mood, and provide a sense of tranquility. If you have a child who is prone to anxiety, feelings of loneliness, or social isolation, a fish may be the perfect pet to provide comfort and a sense of relief.
A pet fish also provides a routine that may be comforting to a child with autism. For example, a child with autism may enjoy the routine of feeding fish and find comfort in watching the rhythmic movement of the fish move through the water. Fish are also low-stress—you don’t have to worry about it bothering your child, creating loud noises, or causing other disruptions that may trigger a child with autism. Depending on how your child’s symptoms present, a fish may offer just the right amount of visual stimulation and emotional relief.
Small and gentle in nature, guinea pigs are perfect pets for children who enjoy more hands-on interaction. These small creatures are incredibly social and eager to play with their owners. One study looked at a group of children with autism as they played with guinea pigs for ten minutes. Throughout the play session, the children grew more comfortable in their surroundings and, by the end of the ten minutes, their physical anxiety levels had significantly dropped. If you want a pet for your child that will play and keep them engaged, a guinea pig may be the right choice.
Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for and can be a good option for children who are learning to take responsibility. These furry friends can encourage children to engage with them through feeding, grooming, and gentle handling, helping to develop nurturing skills. Less demanding than a dog but more engaging than a fish, guinea pigs strike the right balance of hands-on interaction with minimal maintenance.
Birds are highly interactive pets, offering children the chance to engage through mimicry and communication. For children with autism working on building speech and language skills, a pet bird may be a great pet to encourage practice and grow their vocal confidence. A parrot that mimics words or sounds can encourage a child to communicate more freely and practice their language skills in a low-pressure environment.
Birds also provide an opportunity for sensory engagement through their bright colors and sounds. Small birds like parakeets and cockatiels are especially popular pets because of their curious and affectionate nature. Their active and playful personalities make them joyful companions while their brightly-colored feathers offer sensory engagement that can be soothing to children with autism. It’s important to remember that birds make more noise than fish or cats. So, if your child is sensitive to loud noises or unexpected stimuli, a bird may not be the best option.
Emotional support animals offer loving companionship and support to their owners. If you're looking for the to get your animal registered, it’s essential to choose one that understands the unique needs of individuals requiring support. Though no pet is better than the other, it’s important to be intentional about the type of animal you’re getting for a child with autism. Consider your child’s needs, personality, and what they find engaging or distressing.
Dogs are popular emotional support animals for children with autism, but they may be too energetic or high-maintenance. Rabbits, cats, and guinea pigs also offer companionship but are calmer. If you’re considering an emotional support animal, an can help legitimize your pet’s role in providing support. Or, perhaps you want a pet to encourage your child to freely practice their language skills. In this case, a bird may be the perfect fit for your child’s needs.
Regardless of the animal you choose, the most important thing is to consider your child’s needs and preferences. This way, you ensure the best fit for your family’s lifestyle and your child’s development. offers guidance on finding the right support animal for your child, helping you make an informed decision.
Low-maintenance animals like cats, fish, rabbits, and guinea pigs are the easiest to care for when supporting a child with autism.
Introduce your child to the new pet in a familiar environment and no other distracting stimuli. It’s also important to ensure your pet is calm when introducing them to your child.
If your child has sensory sensitivities, choose a calmer pet that will allow your child to stroke it, such as a cat, rabbit, or guinea pig. A fish is another excellent option for children with sensory sensitivities.
