6 Types of Pets That Can Help Children with Autism Thrive

Pets can provide immeasurable support and benefits for children with autism. With their non-judgemental companionship and unwavering support, an emotional support animal can help your child navigate the challenges that accompany Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Before getting a pet for a child with autism, it’s important to think about the different types of pets, their unique needs, and characteristics. You want to set your child and family up for success when you bring your furry friend home, so ensure you take the time to think about how an animal can best support your child.

Whether you need an animal to provide emotional support, encourage routine and responsibility, or simply provide sensory comfort, some animals are better suited to the task than others. Here, we created a guide to the 6 types of pets that are best for children with autism to help you pick the right pet for you and your child.