Essential Lawn Care Practices Along with Guidance on Proper Grass Cutting

Maintaining a healthy lawn goes beyond mowing; it involves seasonal care tailored to your grass type and climate conditions.

Spring Care

As winter fades away and temperatures rise, grass grows actively in spring. During this time, you may need to mow every 1-2 weeks as growth accelerates. Apply a balanced fertilizer to promote healthy growth and aerate your lawn if it feels compacted; this allows air, water, and nutrients to penetrate deeper into the soil.