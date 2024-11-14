6 Signs It Is Time to Resurface Your Deck

Take a closer look at the deck for mold, mildew, or other fungi. Surprisingly, the wood on your deck can rot even if it is treated. Mold growth can also affect the health of your loved ones if it is not cleaned on time. You need to keep a close eye on where every post touches the ground, especially if there is a second-story deck.

If you spot mold on the boards, they need to be replaced before any staining work can be performed. Proper resurfacing services can fix the problem. The professionals will replace the rotten wood and use wood sealant to prevent such future incidents.