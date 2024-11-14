6 Signs It Is Time to Resurface Your Deck

A well-designed custom deck can enhance the beauty and value of your home while adding a functional outdoor space for your family and friends. Unfortunately, the deck will endure a lot of abuse throughout its lifetime. From regular foot traffic to weather damage, your deck will eventually lose its charm. However, it is possible to extend the lifespan of your deck with timely measures. Look out for the following signs to determine if your deck needs resurfacing.
Split or cracked deck boards can lead to a much bigger problem if you do not pay attention to the issue in time. You need to replace these boards before you can stain the deck. It is a good practice to look for boards that are starting to bow. If a board is badly warped, it could split or break completely if you put a lot of weight on it. Get in touch with reliable when you notice these signs.
Repainting your deck is one of the easiest ways to make it regain its old charm. However, if you notice peeling or flaking paint, it could be a sign of some major problems with your deck. Perhaps the deck was not properly washed before the repaint. It is very common among homeowners who want to sell their house soon and repaint the deck in a hurry to cover underlying problems. If you notice similar signs, consider getting it inspected by a professional instead of getting the deck repainted.
Exposure to rain and water causes the wood fibers on your deck to rise as they expand over time. These wood fibers can often remain raised and may cause splinters. Such splintering is a clear warning sign of damaged boards. Further exposure to moisture in that portion of the deck may cause the boards to rot and grow mold. This rotting will eventually cause the deck to collapse. Instead of waiting for the worst to happen, you should hire a deck-resurfacing expert and fix the problem at an early stage.
Take a closer look at the deck for mold, mildew, or other fungi. Surprisingly, the wood on your deck can rot even if it is treated. Mold growth can also of your loved ones if it is not cleaned on time. You need to keep a close eye on where every post touches the ground, especially if there is a second-story deck.
If you spot mold on the boards, they need to be replaced before any staining work can be performed. Proper resurfacing services can fix the problem. The professionals will replace the rotten wood and use wood sealant to prevent such future incidents.
Take a walk about your deck and see how the wooden boards feel under your feet. If you notice soft spots, bowing, or even a sponge-like feeling while walking, it may indicate moisture-related issues with your wooden deck. In such cases, these planks need to be replaced. At times, there is rotting underneath the surface that is not visible to the naked eye. Hire a team of deck repair professionals to assess the condition of your deck and suggest the necessary repairs or replacements.
Nails or screws usually pop out of wood decking due to the contraction of the wood during cold and hot weather. Heavy foot traffic can also cause this problem to your wooden deck. If it is not fixed on time, it can severely affect the structured integrity of the deck. Raised screws or nails are also a major safety hazard for those walking on the deck with bare feet.
You can fix this problem by simply hammering the nails or screws down. However, that does not fix the root cause of the problem. If you notice multiple screws or nails popping out of wood, it may be time to replace the boards and get the deck resurfaced.
Wooden decks are great if you wish to give your home a touch of luxury. However, maintaining the health and appearance of these decks can be challenging. While you must look out for the aforementioned signs of damage, regular inspection of the wooden deck can help you identify the underlying problems at a nascent stage and fix them before they get worse. Even if you are too busy to do so, consider hiring a professional to handle all your deck-related issues.
