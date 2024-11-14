Sundays Sun Spa Shop Expands to Florida, Bringing Luxury Wellness and Advanced Tanning Technology to the Sunshine State

With over three decades of expertise in light therapy and wellness, Sundays is excited to foray into the Florida market and offer its unique and award-winning services to the community. Since its inception in 1993, Sundays has showcased its commitment to healthful tanning options and premium customer service. It won’t be an overstatement to say that Sundays has transformed the tanning industry by focusing on wellness benefits that go beyond a beautiful tan. This expansion will allow Floridians to experience the full spectrum of Sunday’s light-powered therapies, ranging from traditional UV tanning to cutting-edge anti-aging and detoxification treatments like Cocoon Spa Pod and Slim Sculpt.

The new seven Florida locations, formerly operated under SOL US Tanning, has been revamped to align with Sundays’ luxury spa experience. Customers can expect modern interiors, a calming ambiance, and a broad menu of advanced wellness services designed to deliver more than just a glow — Sundays’ mission is to empower Florida residents to look and feel their best through scientifically backed light therapies.