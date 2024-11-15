A guide to event dressing for any occasion

Attending the races, such as Royal Ascot, is as much about fashion as it is about sport. These events often have strict dress codes that require dresses and hats or headpieces with a solid base of at least 10cm. Men must typically wear a black or grey morning dress, including a waistcoat and tie, a black or grey top hat, and black shoes.

Other race days have more informal dress codes with the rules often based on the specific stand or area you choose to attend. But it’s important to do your research first so you don’t end up feeling out of place or, even worse, being refused entry.

By matching your attire with the expectations of each occasion, you demonstrate respect for the event and its hosts, while also expressing your personal style.