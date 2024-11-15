Winter Boho: Styling Warm Layers with Free-Spirited Flair

Every now and then, a runway show alters the fashion landscape as we know it. The most recent shift is largely thanks to Chemena Kamali, who made her debut as the creative director for Chloé this year. Her long-anticipated collection, which premiered during Paris Fashion Week, iconically revitalized the much-loved Bohemian aesthetic.

From ruffled tunics for women to flared and flattering trousers, fringe jackets, and the ultimate flowy maxi dresses, bohemian-inspired fashion has re-emerged on the runway for the 2024/2025 season, and there is no better time to embrace this unique style's comfortable and effortless nature.