Winter Boho: Styling Warm Layers with Free-Spirited Flair

Every now and then, a runway show alters the fashion landscape as we know it. The most recent shift is largely thanks to Chemena Kamali, who made her debut as the creative director for Chloé this year. Her long-anticipated collection, which premiered during Paris Fashion Week, iconically revitalized the much-loved Bohemian aesthetic.
From ruffled to flared and flattering trousers, fringe jackets, and the ultimate flowy maxi dresses, bohemian-inspired fashion has re-emerged on the runway for the 2024/2025 season, and there is no better time to embrace this unique style's comfortable and effortless nature.
When most people think of bohemian fashion, the first thing that comes to mind is the ruffled peasant blouse. This simple garment oozes elegance and femininity and can be dressed up or down as needed.
A high-neck style with wide bell sleeves is the perfect accompaniment for wide-leg jeans or tailored suede trousers, while a ruffled blouse with a ribbon-tye neckline and lace detailing can be styled with a flowing maxi skirt, fitted jeans, or a mini skirt and winter stockings.
If you love the look and fit of flared trousers and jeans, it may be time to explore boho fashion. They are a no-brainer for any boho babe and effortlessly add a wonderful dimension to your overall look.
Stick to the essence of the style by pairing brown suede flared pants with a 70s-style chocolate brown pussybow sweater, a faux-fur stole, a long belted trenchcoat, and lace-up booties. Finish off with minimal makeup and a basic leather handbag to ensure you are the most stylish woman in the room.
A suede fringe jacket may seem better suited for the set of a Western film, but it also finds a home in bohemian style. This is primarily thanks to its wonderfully decorated with fringe embellishments, artistic stitching, and embroidered finishes.
Pair your jacket with a long black maxi dress, kitten heels or slouchy leather cowboy boots, a bandana, and vintage-inspired earrings to fully embrace the fun and flair of boho fashion.
A key aspect of achieving the perfect boho-chic look is selecting garments that have a lot of movement and fluidity. Accordion-style midi skirts tick all the right boxes, and their added versatility allows you to pair them with many other textures and materials, like cashmere, wool, and leather.
Maintain the skirt's feminine flair by pairing it with heeled boots or stilettos, a sexy silk blouse, a simple suede jacket, and a chunky belt. Alternatively, you can add an edgy flair to your finished look with an oversized leather bomber jacket, leather cowboy boots, and a large leather handbag.
The perfect pair of jeans is not only a winter must-have but also a boho girl essential. Skip the classic straight-leg cut and instead have fun with wide-leg silhouettes complete with studded accents or fringe hems.
This extremely flattering style works wonderfully on all body shapes. It pairs incredibly well with everything from ruffled tops and classic leather loafers to cozy knitwear and chunky heeled boots, perfect for layering throughout winter.
With an effortless flow and the perfect amount of feminine energy, a symbolizes boho chic better than anything else. For warm summer months, sheer, delicate fabrics will keep you cool and comfortable, but cold temperatures require slightly more coverage and longer sleeves.
Opt for fabrics like cashmere, cotton, or wool that will keep you warm and cozy throughout the season. If there is ever a time to step out of your comfort zone and experiment with bright colors and bold patterns, this is the garment to have fun with. Finish off your look with a pair of black tights, knee-length leather boots, and a warm overcoat. Avoid chunky belts or excessive accessories, as the ruffles will add interest and dimension to your outfit.
Soft textures like linen, cashmere, wool, and fluffy fabrics are typically associated with boho style, thanks to their comfort-focused design. Long, fluffy statement coats are a prime example of this, as the chunky aesthetic and cozy fabric instantly make them feel relaxed and casual. Stick to neutral shades like black, dark brown, cream, or white to avoid looking like a character out of an animated movie.
Carry the casualness with flared, relaxed jeans, a ruffled blouse, and your go-to fashion sneakers to ensure you are comfortable for a day out with friends, exploring the city, or enjoying a weekend getaway.
Boho fashion is all about patterns and prints, and there is no better time to embrace this unique charm than during the dreary winter months. The key to styling patterned garments is to allow them to be the standout feature of your look.
Whether you're wearing a fun, fringed dress or a floral and flirty blouse, keep the rest of your look fairly neutral to make the print pop. Dark-wash fitted jeans, black flared trousers, a chic leather or suede jacket, and simple black tights are ideal layering options to consider.
