How can I make moving day more enjoyable for my family?

Discuss the move with your children as early as possible. Explain why you're moving and what they can expect in their new home.

To frame the move positively, highlight exciting aspects, like new friends, fun places near the new resident, or a different school. Use visual aids such as pictures or videos of the new home to help them visualize their new environment.

Encourage your kids to participate in packing their belongings. Let them decide which toys or clothes to keep and which they can donate. This involvement gives them a sense of control over the situation and can ease anxiety about leaving familiar surroundings.