Luxury Lobbies: Sleek Interior Design Tips for the Modern Executive Space

Did you know you can gain more clients and commercial success with attractive interior design? If clients enter your lobby and are in awe, you may have just earned a loyal customer. On the other hand, if a lobby is drab or dirty, it may frighten clients away. Looks aren’t everything, but they can influence many first impressions. How can you decorate and design your lobby and office space to exude luxury, comfort, and success?
Natural materials are versatile, functional, and, more importantly, sustainable. Metal, stone, wood, and linen make bold, sleek statements that work well together. Natural materials last longer and create a more elegant look and feel that clients and partners will appreciate. Don’t be afraid to mix and match these materials in neutral colors and styles. Wood and metal make excellent, sleek, and clean-lined furniture pieces or decorations.
Exposed paper, tools, or other clutter can be an eyesore and make your office or staff look disorganized or careless. Hide the clutter with built-in or sleek storage furniture. Drawers, shelves, and bins can work harmoniously to reduce visible clutter. Consider including plenty of storage opportunities to keep your workplace organized and efficient.
Natural light is free, and expansive windows are sleek, modern, and efficient for providing ample illumination. Scenic views, even in urban landscapes, can make workplaces more calming and enriching as a bonus. However, you’ll want window treatments like blinds, drapes, or shutters to filter light and add privacy when desired. Your office’s location and industry may affect the type of window treatment you choose.
Kansas City is a large urban city in the Midwest on the border of Kansas and Missouri. Transportation, utilities, and manufacturing are major industries here. Executive spaces see mostly urban views and very sunny days from spring through fall. should filter for light on those hot days and provide adequate privacy for government offices. Select thick drapes for an elegant look or modern cellular shades to reduce heat from the sun.
Miami is the largest city in South Florida. It’s a thriving coastal city with scenic beaches and urban views. Tourism and real estate are prominent industries that require skilled interior design and inviting commercial spaces. Blinds are popular for their flexibility and convenience, but large draperies can add a touch of color and elegance. Florida is one of the hottest states in America, so you may want to invest in cooling shades or blinds, like cellular technology.
New York City is the most populated city in America and is infamous worldwide. It’s nicknamed the concrete jungle for a reason; the only view your windows will likely see is impressive urban architecture. New York views can be gorgeous, though, and depending on location, you may even catch a glimpse of the famous Times Square or the beautiful New York Harbor. Windows are typically expansive here, and blinds or shades are popular for privacy and versatility. Concrete can absorb heat in the summer, but New York sees a lot of cold months through fall and winter.
Furniture should have clean lines and sleek materials like leather to emphasize extravagance and modern tastes. However, all chairs, including client and waiting room chairs, should be comfortable and promote good posture. You don’t want clients dreading to stay due to uncomfortable chairs!
You’ll want to keep the fairly neutral. A rainbow-colored lobby may look interesting but can be too bright or clashing for the average client. Use black, white, gray, or beige to keep the color scheme calming. Don’t be afraid to add subtle, vibrant accents on certain walls or furniture pieces to liven things up. Blue, green, or black can darken a room to improve intimacy.
can highlight certain features or areas of the office. Desk lights provide function and intimacy, while tasteful wall sconces or lamps can highlight decor or create purposeful illumination. An extravagant chandelier can make a lobby look tastefully elegant.
Your lobby will look professional and authoritative when it harnesses the latest technology for tasks. Touch screens, USB-friendly outlets, hidden cords, smartboards, virtual reception, thin computers, and device-friendly layouts can make your lobby more efficient and extravagant. Allow your clients and employees to connect to all the latest technology.
You may want to make a space look bigger to give a more luxurious or extravagant impression. While you may be unable to change your office size, you can create the illusion of a larger size using decorations like large mirrors. Mirrors reflect the office space, making the space appear to double in size. Consider adding a wall mirror feature if you’re struggling with space or are using dark colors in your design.
Modern and minimalist doesn’t mean you can’t decorate. An office plant in the corner or a simple water feature in the center of the room can bring a calming yet elegant mood to a lobby or office. The sound of moving water can even cover up some of the noisy sounds of a busy office. Add some plant life, even if artificial, to your interior design space to see how the space livens up.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!