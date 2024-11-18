Luxury Lobbies: Sleek Interior Design Tips for the Modern Executive Space

New York

New York City is the most populated city in America and is infamous worldwide. It’s nicknamed the concrete jungle for a reason; the only view your windows will likely see is impressive urban architecture. New York views can be gorgeous, though, and depending on location, you may even catch a glimpse of the famous Times Square or the beautiful New York Harbor. Windows are typically expansive here, and blinds or shades are popular for privacy and versatility. Concrete can absorb heat in the summer, but New York sees a lot of cold months through fall and winter.