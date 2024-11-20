How to build a capsule jewellery collection

Looking to bring some calm to the chaos of your jewellery box? Creating a capsule collection might be the best way forward. By focusing on quality and your unique, personal style, you can keep an accessories box that’s organised and purposeful. Here’s how to do it.
The first step is to sort through what you already own. Lay out your jewellery and assess each piece. Keep only the items you truly love, wear frequently or that hold sentimental value.
Donate or sell pieces that no longer align with your style and discard anything broken or outdated that you can’t repair. Decluttering creates space but also helps you identify gaps in your collection.
Your capsule collection should have staples that work for every occasion. Consider some of these must-haves:
Stud earrings: A classic pair of studs, such as diamond or pearl, are understated and elegant for both casual and formal settings.
Simple chain necklace: A delicate chain can be worn alone or layered with other necklaces for a variety of looks.
Sleek bracelet or bangle: Timeless metal designs in silver or gold suit most outfits and are easy to slip on.
Reliable watch: If in doubt, choose one with a minimalist face and neutral strap to wear daily.
Stackable rings: Simple, thin bands can be mixed and matched, allowing for customisation depending on your mood and ensemble.
These kinds of foundational pieces should ensure your collection remains practical while offering plenty of styling options. Don’t be afraid to mix it up with your favourites, though.
The essentials form the backbone of your collection, but and flair. If you don’t already have some, shop around for something that catches your eye.
Consider bold earrings, a striking cocktail ring or a chunky necklace that reflects your unique taste. You can bring the statement pieces out to elevate simple outfits or complete more extravagant looks for special occasions.
This should always be the way for a jewellery capsule. Quality doesn’t have to mean costly, just things that will stand the test of time and your shifting style preferences.
Choose pieces made from , sterling silver or platinum. Avoid trends that may quickly fall away, unless you find a great sense of meaning from them. If it matters to you, prioritise craftsmanship and ethically sourced materials whenever possible.
While you’re curating your capsule, look to see what accessories reflect your personality and complement your wardrobe.
Think about the metals, stones and designs you’re naturally drawn to. Whether your aesthetic leans toward vintage charm, minimalist chic or bohemian glamour, the collection should ultimately feel authentically you.
