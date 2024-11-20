How to Incorporate Crystals Into Your Everyday Life

Have you always admired gemstones and their unique properties? From aquamarine to tiger eye and obsidian, you can use crystals day and night in many ways!
You might admire the rose quartz necklace or bracelet you were gifted and feel completely connected to it.
Whether you’re drawn to their beauty or potential healing effects, let's look at how to incorporate crystals into your everyday routine. After all, you don’t want these pretty stones just sitting in a bowl.
Always marvelled at the stones in your backyard, or even the gravel you walk on? There are many types of stones — and it can be overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be if you’ve got a basic understanding of crystal types and uses. So, how can you use them?
If you want to feel more connected to the earth, you can add crystals on your bedside table, bookshelf, or in the centre of your kitchen table.
For example, red jasper can create grounded energies in your home. Smaller stones can be arranged in a bowl or a decorative plate for a gorgeous display.
Meditation is a method of reducing anxiety or stress, and many believe that crystals are an excellent way to feel more focused and relaxed.
You can hold a rock in your hand and focus on its weight, shape, temperature, and how it feels in your palm as a visualisation technique. Hold the crystal with one hand or both, focusing on your breathing and feeling the nature around you. Sit on the beach in the sunshine and create a crystal arrangement.
Have you always had a favourite rock that you like to carry with you? If you use crystals as a talisman to repel or attract certain energies, this is a great way of keeping that feeling with you throughout the day.
Feel free to choose your for good luck or black tourmaline to protect yourself against negative emotions, there are endless gems, you just have to find the ones that feel right for you.
Wearing crystals on your body is one way to show them off — and experience some of their healing properties if you believe in them. Feel connected to smoky quartz, which balances negative emotions and reflects unwanted energies.
Necklaces, earrings, bracelets — you can combine any stones you wish if you’re on a journey to crystal healing. For example, blue lace agate helps with communication as it’s connected to the throat chakra.
Often associated with energy centres of your body, there are seven chakras linked to specific crystals that can promote healing.
Rose quartz is associated with the heart chakra, whereas lapis lazuli is great for the third eye chakra and throat chakra. If you place your gems near or on the corresponding chakra, this can support spiritual healing, energies aligning, and your overall well-being.
Are you interested in holistic practices like Chinese medicine? Some people believe crystals can be used to expel trapped energy in your body. Crystals in the form of rollers, gua shas, towers, or palm stones can release tension, stimulate energy flow in your body, and make you feel relaxed.
You can also place them on specific energy points or during a session for energy imbalances.
Meditation is one way to make use of gems, but have you thought about your beauty routine? Add them to a DIY spa treatment by letting them soak in the water.
Green jade is helpful for detoxification and is believed to be a direct link to the physical and spirit world that can restore you to optimal health. Morganite is a crystal of divine love (almost like a big sister to rose quartz), and is a good way to boost self-love, self-esteem, and allows you to be more open to compassion, kindness, and love.
With this in mind, there is no evidence that crystals cure diseases or health concerns, and many are sceptical about their effectiveness, so it’s important that you never replace your doctor’s advice or healthcare routines and treatments with crystal use, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use them in addition to modern medicine and treatment.
Drawn to opals, agates, or garnet? Natural shapes or ? Boost prosperity, draw in new love, inspire confidence, or just feel beautiful wearing a collection of crystals.
Using crystals in your everyday life is a personal choice. Listen to your inner voice and do what feels right for you!
