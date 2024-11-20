How to Incorporate Crystals Into Your Everyday Life

Have you always admired gemstones and their unique properties? From aquamarine to tiger eye and obsidian, you can use crystals day and night in many ways!

You might admire the rose quartz necklace or bracelet you were gifted and feel completely connected to it.

Whether you’re drawn to their beauty or potential healing effects, let's look at how to incorporate crystals into your everyday routine. After all, you don’t want these pretty stones just sitting in a bowl.