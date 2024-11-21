Explore the Key Differences Between Open and Closed Rhinoplasty: A Comprehensive Guide for Patients Considering Luxury Cosmetic Surgery

When considering rhinoplasty, many patients can become confused as to the most appropriate approach. While open and closed rhinoplasty both offer certain advantages, there are some key distinctions to keep in mind between them.

Closed rhinoplasty (CR) is an incisionless method for performing rhinoplasty that does not leave external marks. This allows your surgeon to reshape your nose without disturbing delicate structures, leading to faster healing times and decreased swelling.

In the following﻿ text, take a look at the differences between: