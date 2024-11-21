How to Fly Private Without Breaking the Bank

Making use of shared flights is an affordable way to experience private aviation. These private jets travel on routes where they would otherwise remain empty prior to or after providing charter services; their costs are then divided among passengers onboard the planes.

Many private jet providers provide shared flights as part of membership programs, like XO Aviation which provides dedicated flights on midsize private jets that can be booked seat by seat without the need for full charters.

Other companies like JSX and Set Jet offer flights similar to commercial airfares but with the experience of flying on a private jet - often known as "hop on jet" services. Unfortunately, these have their own set of drawbacks such as lack of privacy and limited scheduling flexibility compared with conventional commercial airfares; furthermore they will not pay out compensation in case the plane doesn't depart on time due to technical issues that unexpectedly arises.