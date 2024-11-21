Interest Rates vs House Prices in Australia 2025: What to Expect?

Interest rates are the cost of access to money, determined by a higher power, usually the Reserve Bank of Australia. The rates will determine how much the lenders will charge for home loans and personal loans.

This means the RBA increases or decreases interest rates to control inflation and, in turn, stabilize the economy. It is because of economic conditions such as inflation or deflation that the RBA increases or cuts in the cash rate causing ripples on how banks price their loans.

Higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing; therefore, mortgage repayments are more expensive, and the affordability of housing drops because potential buyers have greater costs. Conversely, lower interest rates are usually followed by lower mortgage payments, which let more people enter the property market.