The Benefits of Investing in High-Quality Women's Leggings

Quality leggings provide a soothing and comfortable surface against your skin, acting like second skin to provide an ideal second-skin fit. In addition, they stretch easily while holding their shape after numerous washes.
At the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab, we conducted rigorous legging tests in order to assess their comfort, elasticity and breathability as well as how well they performed during workouts and sweaty cardio sessions. In addition, we considered shape-enhancing features like tummy control and high waistbands when testing them.
Leggings are a staple piece in every woman's wardrobe, and high-quality varieties offer comfort, soft fabric, and durability that help you perform at your best and stick with your workout regimen. Plus they're better for the environment than cheaper alternatives!
Our editors and Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab experts conducted rigorous tests on over 35 pairs of leggings during multiple exercise sessions, from running on a treadmill, taking Pilates classes, and engaging in outdoor runs to assess comfort, opacity, stretchiness, breathability and sweat-wicking properties of sweat-wicking workout gear. Dropping water on them allowed our experts to observe its ability to rapidly remove moisture and odor--an essential aspect when shopping for sweat-wicking workout wear.
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Leggings are one of our editors' go-to leggings, offering gentle yet supportive compression with a flattering high-waisted fit and convenient side drop pockets that comfortably house an iPhone. Plus, with sizes going all the way up to 5XL available, these workout pants are both affordable, size-inclusive, and sustainable!
Leggings made from quality materials are designed to endure the rigors of regular workouts while still remaining soft and durable after repeated washes, making them a more economical choice than less durable leggings that may pill or stretch over time.
Investment in high-quality leggings can give you the confidence needed for any workout, while helping you reach your fitness goals and enhance performance.
Many of the finest workout leggings are constructed from a blend of cotton and spandex or nylon fabric, providing stretch and comfort during exercise. Aim for leggings featuring high amounts of elastane for greater stretch.
When selecting luxury leggings, it's essential to keep in mind your individual needs and lifestyle. For example, you might require workout gear that doubles as casual trousers; in such an instance, look for high-quality fabric with multiple practical pockets.
Emma Seymour of the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab was put through rigorous legging testing in this article for both Pilates sessions and treadmill jogs; even throwing them into the washing machine to test how long they would hold up! These Beyond Yoga leggings scored highly with Seymour who loved that they are highly squat-proof with soft material that was comfortable against her skin as well as having an elasticized waistband with wide support features - qualities she admired immensely in testing leggings!
Shape commerce writer Madison Barber also appreciates the versatility of Girlfriend Collective's high-waisted pair. With its sleek fabric and front slit, these jeans can look polished when worn with white button-down shirt or blazer for an put-together look. Plus, this brand prioritizes circular fashion by providing one of the widest size spectrums on this list with sizes ranging from XXS up to 3XL for regulars and from XXS up to 6XL in petite.
Leggings that combine style and comfort can elevate both casual and dressier ensembles, such as an oversized sweater or shirt with sneakers, as well as dressier ensembles like long button-down blazers with high boots. Leggings made from eco-friendly fabrics are an especially wise investment as they help reduce environmental footprint while supporting companies with ethical manufacturing practices.
that meet this standard will fit snugly, without pilling or stretching after repeated washings. A high-waist style will elongate your figure while an ankle-length cut highlights footwear for an attractive finish. Leggings featuring subtle details such as side hip phone pockets or double layer gussets add another level of interest and support even during your most intensive workout sessions. Furthermore, select pairs that are squat-proof; moisture and odor-resistant products make for the best options when selecting pairs as these will provide most reliable performance!
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!