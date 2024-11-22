How To Take Care of Physical Health After Recovering From Meth Addiction

It is common for people with a history of meth addiction to experience physical symptoms long after their recovery. Methamphetamine, also known as meth, is a substance that can affect the nervous system. Besides, the potency and easy production process make meth an incredibly dangerous, addictive substance.
In most cases of meth addiction, the person undergoes severe physical and mental deterioration, including excessive weight loss and meth sores (a condition where the person uncontrollably scratches themselves). The , especially physical ones, often last for years but can be managed with proper care and maintenance. If you or a loved one is recovering from meth addiction, physical recovery can take time, and being patient will result in positive results.
If meth has been part of your life, here are some ways to reclaim physical well-being after recovery:
A person engaging in meth addiction can show physical symptoms like teeth or gum damage, significant and sudden weight loss, twitching, and a lack of desire to look after themselves. Eating healthy, clean, and nutritious food ensures ample vitamins, minerals, and other elements are being delivered to the body.
This allows for the replenishment of the body, allowing full physical recovery. It also allows the body to recover from the harsh effects of meth detox. While munching on junk food is acceptable once in a while, avoid relying heavily on to keep yourself full.
Hitting the gym or starting an at-home workout is an incredible way to start rebuilding your physical strength and stamina. However, make sure you are not overstressing yourself from the beginning. Such attempts can unnecessarily stress the body while also demotivating your will to exercise. Instead, take it one step at a time.
Focus on the areas of the body you want to work on and start with beginner-friendly exercises. Once you have gained consistency, slowly pick the pace and begin experimenting with other forms of exercise. Since you will be looking for long-term and sustainable goals, trying workout routines that build core strength will be immensely beneficial.
Water is of the utmost importance when you are looking to regain your physical strength. It will keep your hydration levels in check, increase the lubrication between your joints and muscles, and make it easier to flush out toxins. Drinking 15.5 cups for men and 11.5 cups for women (nearly a gallon) is highly recommended.
Ensure you are not overhydrating yourself, as doing so will put immense stress on your kidneys. Aside from water, smoothies, vegetable and fruit juices, and sparkling water are highly recommended. It is best to avoid sugary drinks, as they instantly add calories. If you like coffee or tea, avoid drinking them on an empty stomach.
Meth sores are commonly seen in people with a history of meth addiction. The scars often take time to heal since the scratching is often inflected with much force. To speed up the healing process, it is highly recommended to use skincare products like moisturizers, serums, and sunscreens.
They deeply nourish the skin cells, allowing the innermost layer of skin to heal. At the same time, avoid experimenting with multiple products since the skin’s protective layer is rebuilding itself, and any degree of reaction can break the newly formed skin barrier. If you are unsure how to care for your skin, getting in touch with dermatologists can be immensely beneficial.
Consider switching your synthetic clothes with more natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or wool. It will ensure the sweat can dissipate. Besides, as natural fabrics are more breathable, they will be more gentle on your recovering skin, regardless of the weather. Avoid wearing tight clothes, as they can leave rashes due to friction. Synthetic fabrics can irritate the skin, making the meth sores worse.
Meth addiction can wreak havoc on a person’s physical well-being, making them feel exhausted and tired. To overcome this, it is essential to eat a healthy diet and avoid anything that can hurt your body as it heals. If you are in doubt about anything, it is highly recommended to get in touch with professionals to understand how you should go about it instead of making your own decisions.
