Is Starting Your Own Business the Right Career Move for You?

So, why do you want to do this? Seriously, why? Is it because you’re sick of your job? That’s a reason, sure, but it’s not enough. What happens when the going gets tough—and trust me, it will? You need something deeper to hold onto. Maybe it’s the joy of creating, solving a problem you care about, or proving to yourself that you can build something from scratch. Whatever it is, make sure it’s solid. Passion is what keeps you working at 10 p.m. when Netflix is calling your name.