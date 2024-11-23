Why Use ICP-MS? Advantages and Applications in Modern Science

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) is one of modern science's most powerful analytical techniques, renowned for its high sensitivity, precision, and versatility in measuring trace elements and isotopes in a wide range of samples.

Whether in environmental testing, clinical diagnostics, or geochemistry, the fundamentals of ICP-MS play a critical role in helping scientists detect minute concentrations of substances with unparalleled accuracy. Its application spans various industries, making it an essential tool in scientific research and industrial quality control.