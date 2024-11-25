Appium Tutorial: Setting Up Mobile Automation for iOS and Android

A free, cross-platform mobile testing framework for both iOS and Android applications. Unlike other tools, Appium also allows more than one type of mobile app type. Mobile apps fall into three groups: native apps that were created especially for iOS or Android, and hybrid apps that are the mixture of native and web elements and web apps.

Built on the WebDriver protocol (the same protocol used by Selenium), Appium offers several benefits, including:

Cross-platform support

An open-source group

Different programming languages are supported by Appium (Java, Python, Ruby, etc.).

A lot of work had been done in achieving a good level of support for the simulations and real devices.

Appium can assist with reducing the steps for mobile testing, so that you can concentrate on creating your test cases while not worrying about divorcing them into individual scripts for Mac and Windows.