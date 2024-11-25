How Florida Determines Liability in Rear-End Accidents

While every rear-end accident is different. Some are only minor fender benders while others can result in catastrophic injuries and property damage. This means the type of recoverable damages can differ so don’t expect your accident claim to be the same as someone else.

However, some types of damages are common regardless of the accident’s severity, including the following:

Medical Expenses: This covers all medical treatments related to the accident, including future medical care for common injuries caused by rear-end collisions, such as whiplash and spinal cord injuries.

Lost Wages: If you miss work because of an accident, you can get money for the wages you lost.

Property Damage: This is for repairs or replacement of your vehicle and any other damaged property.

Your accident may also entitle you to recover non-economic damages like pain, suffering, and mental anguish.

Since these damages don’t come with a handy price tag, you’ll need to use either the multiplier or per diem method to figure out their value. Both methods are accepted by insurance companies, and your personal injury attorney can help you with the calculations.

A good tip is to use both formulas, you’re probably going to come up with two different values. Submit the claim with the higher value, if the insurance company doesn’t accept your first offer you’re ready with a second one. Sometimes, this can help speed up negotiations so you can receive your insurance check a little faster.

Some rear-end accident cases are eligible for punitive damage awards. This isn’t something you can list on your claim. Punitive damages are only awarded by a judge or jury when gross negligence is present.

An example of gross negligence can be if the lead driver suddenly slams on their brakes for no reason, resulting in a multi-car pileup.