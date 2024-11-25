The Evolution of Facial Hair Removal: From Traditional Methods to Modern Lasers

In the 1960s and 1970s, waxing came into play as a popular method for more than just legs.

It worked by applying hot or cold wax to the skin and removing it, taking the hair out from the root. For those brave enough to endure the process, waxing offered smoother skin that lasted longer than shaving. But it came with a catch. Hot wax and delicate facial skin don't always mix well.

Around the same time, electrolysis hit the market as the first form of permanent hair removal. This process inserts a tiny probe into each hair follicle, applying electric currents to destroy the root.

Electrolysis doesn’t mess around. It’s effective and permanent, but it requires several sessions and plenty of patience.