5 Simple Inventions That Revolutionised the Food & Beverage Industry

French Inventor Nicolas Appert , also known as the “Father of Canning”, experimented with storing different types of food in glass bottles in the early 19th century. In 1810, Appert’s work of enclosing food in bottles, corking them and putting the bottles in boiling water was officially recognised. By the 1820s, preserved foods in tinned cans became available in the United States.

Canning changed the way we preserve and transport food, making items like vegetables, soups, and even more unconventional products like cheese from a can available year-round. While not every canned product became a gourmet hit, the ability to preserve food for longer periods revolutionised the industry.