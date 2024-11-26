7 Lesser-known Benefits of Cryotherapy

We all know that cryotherapy is great for muscle recovery. But did you know that it has numerous other health benefits as well? Most people believe that cryotherapy is useful only for people who play high-intensity sports. In fact, most of us have seen our favourite sportsperson endorse the amazing benefits of cryotherapy and how it has helped them recover from muscle soreness and inflammation. However, only a few of us are aware of the other amazing benefits of cold therapy.
Well, although cryotherapy is great for people who practice intense sports, everybody must add this amazing practice to their overall wellness routine because of its amazing benefits. So, what are these lesser-known benefits of cryotherapy? Let us find them one by one.
Dipping in an ice bath from a reputable brand such as portable ice baths controls the hormones and helps control the mood better. The moment one indulges in an ice bath, “feel good” hormones such as endorphins and adrenaline are released from the brain, making the person feel happy. This helps regulate their mood better and has also been found to be beneficial for people who are suffering from mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression.
Did you know that ice baths can also help reduce ? When you dip your body in an ice bath, the area around the neck experiences a cooling and calming sensation. Studies have found that applying ice to the carotid arteries, which are near your neck, significantly reduces migraine. So, by regularly exposing your body, including your neck, to ice-cold water, you help control the symptoms of migraine as well.
Cryotherapy is also used as a part of cancer treatment. Dipping yourself into ice-cold water can lower the risk of certain types of tumours and cancers. However, remember that this is not a replacement for professional medical help and is just a precautionary measure. Therefore, if you are experiencing any symptoms, you must seek advice from your medical practitioner as soon as possible.
Obesity is very common among Australians. Although the rate of increase in obesity is alarming, there are ways to manage it. One such way is cryotherapy, which helps with weight management. When you go for cold plunges, your body's temperature initially becomes low, leading to a low metabolic rate. But as soon as the body starts working towards reaching the ideal body temperature, the metabolism increases, leading to weight loss. Moreover, cold exposure helps turn brown fat cells into white fat cells, leading to lower insulin and sugar levels and enhancing overall health.
Taking care of your skin is very essential for . However, inflamed and itchy skin tends to age quicker compared to calm skin. Therefore, if you have any such skin concerns, cold therapy can help soothe the skin. Ice therapy constricts the flow of blood to the area, which leads to enhanced soothing effects. But you need to remember that if you have an open wound, it is better to avoid cold therapy.
Cold therapy can also boost an individual's immunity. Most people have the misconception that exposing the body to ice-cold water may lead to colds and fevers. But in this case, the opposite is true. Experts suggest that cold plunges reduce respiratory problems and infections, which boost immunity and reduce the risks of several health problems.
Immersing your body in ice baths regularly boosts insulin sensitivity. It also lowers the insulin level in the body, leading to a reduced risk of high blood sugar levels, and increases the production of adiponectin, a protein that prevents diabetes.
Most people are only aware of the benefits of cold plunges after an intense workout or sports session. But there are many other health benefits as well. So, anyone who wants to focus on living a healthier life can include an ice bath in their overall fitness routine.
However, remember to exercise caution when adding an ice bath to your routine. Start slowly and gradually build up your tolerance to cold therapy. This will ensure that you are safe and able to reap all the amazing benefits of this practice.
