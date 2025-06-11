Everything You Need to Know About Portugal Golden Visa in 2025

Although there are some hesitations related to the removal of real estate options, according to Get Golden Visa, the funds outlook 2024-2025 report highlights that Portugal’s Golden Visa landscape is going to remain strong. It states that it is just a transition from real estate-based investment to fund-based investment strategies, as the program still has the same benefits and requirements.

Golden Visa investors mostly look for minimum residency requirements. Considering this, Portugal's Golden Visa requires only 7 days of residency for the initial residency card (valid for one year), 14 days for the second residency card (valid for 2 years).

The second requirement that Portugal imposes on Golden Visa holders is that they have to keep their investment for 5 years. After 5 years, you can take your investment back if your fund allows you to do it.

Accordingly, you need to gather the necessary documents like your passport, a clean criminal record, and proof of your investment. However, they should be submitted in Portuguese, legalized, and certified. Besides, you need to open a bank account and get a tax number in Portugal.