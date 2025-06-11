Why Design Teams Are Switching to Icons8 Ouch

Twenty-one illustration styles might sound overwhelming until you realize each one targets specific use cases. Geometric minimal works for SaaS dashboards. Character-heavy styles fit consumer apps. Business-focused sets handle corporate presentations. The variety actually makes sense once you dig in.

What's unusual is how these illustrations work. Most stock sites give you static images. Take it or leave it. Ouch breaks everything into pieces you can actually modify. Background here, character there, objects scattered around as separate elements.

File formats hit all the expected bases. SVG scales without pixelation - crucial for retina displays. PNG provides fallback compatibility. GIF handles simple animations. MOV covers video needs. Lottie JSON keeps web animations smooth. After Effects files let video editors go deep. Nothing groundbreaking, but comprehensive enough.