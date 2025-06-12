Bodybuilding and testosterone: 5 myths you shouldn’t fall for
Gaining a competitive edge in bodybuilding can be elusive, even if your main goal is to better yourself.
When combining fitness and medical advice, there is no shortage of misinformation. Whether dealing with friends and family or internet gurus, everyone seems eager to share their experiences and knowledge about testosterone and muscle mass. It isn't easy to sift through common myths, but five misconceptions stand out as crucial to avoid.
You only need testosterone for big muscles.
If you don't take testosterone, you won't progress.
It doesn't matter which type of testosterone you take.
Take more testosterone to improve your performance.
You don't need a doctor to use testosterone.
Myth #1: Testosterone Is a Shortcut to Major Gains
There are no shortcuts to major gains in bodybuilding. While testosterone is necessary for muscular mass gain in men, the hormone does not automatically guarantee phenomenal performance.
Testosterone is the main male hormone, or androgen, responsible for muscular growth through protein synthesis. This hormone also reduces the breakdown of muscle fibers, allowing men to maintain their gains. However, the process of building muscle is gradual. For example, enhancers involved in TRT (testosterone replacement therapy) can take three months to show results. Moreover, exercising or loading your muscles is essential for growth. There is no shortcut that eliminates the work required to experience major gains in bodybuilding.
Myth #2: Everyone Needs a Testosterone Booster to Get Results
Health professionals do not recommend testosterone boosters for everyone, and certainly don't advise that everyone needs them to see results in their bodybuilding goals. Men with low testosterone levels benefit from boosters that bring their hormones within the normal range.
Women may see the benefits of small muscular and bone density gains with testosterone boosters. However, most females see safer and more predictable bodybuilding gains without using testosterone.
Men with normal testosterone levels show minimal to no additional muscle mass with boosters. Worse, men can suffer unwanted consequences from excessive testosterone. Healthy people achieve bodybuilding results with consistent and targeted weightlifting and other exercises, a protein-rich diet, and disciplined training.
Myth #3: All Testosterone Is the Same
A common belief is that testosterone is all the same. This is inaccurate as differences in brands affect a hormone's behavior, how long it lasts, and how you take it.
There are various types of synthetic testosterone, and they are different from what your body naturally produces. Testosterone boosters come in injectables, transdermal patches, and oral tablets or capsules.
An injection is the most common way to take testosterone because oral forms are linked to liver disease. Patches allow you to transfer the hormone more readily through contact.
A testosterone cypionate bodybuilding injection is one of the more common forms of boosters used. Other testosterone esters are enanthate, undecanoate, and propionate. Testosterone enanthate is used weekly or every two to four weeks, like cypionate. Testosterone undecanoate requires less frequent dosing than cypionate. Propionate requires more frequent administration than the other injectables but begins working more quickly.
Myth #4: More Testosterone = Better Performance
Like with most things, taking more testosterone does not mean better results.
Testosterone is most beneficial to people who have low levels of the hormone. Using high levels of testosterone when your levels are normal has not proven to improve performance significantly. On the contrary, men who take excessive testosterone boosters may show detrimental side effects:
Acne
Can exacerbate existing prostate cancer
Enlarged prostate (noncancerous)
Possible increased risk of heart disease
Increased red blood cell density with associated increased stroke risk
Shrinking testes and low sperm count
Myth #5 - You Don't Need Medical Advice for Hormones
Many people make the mistake of thinking TRT is over the counter. Instead, testosterone boosters are controlled substances, meaning they have abuse potential.
You must obtain a prescription from a doctor to legally acquire testosterone. Physicians require a relationship with a patient before prescribing medications, or they risk losing their medical license. Therefore, a doctor would examine you and conduct relevant diagnostics before recommending or prescribing TRT. The narrow range of approved uses, combined with serious potential side effects, further complicates getting testosterone for casual purposes.
Summary
Testosterone and muscle growth are closely linked, but attempting shortcuts in bodybuilding is unrealistic. There is limitless information online and even in your neighborhood gym. Avoid the pitfalls of believing common myths about testosterone boosters and athletic performance. A healthy approach to bodybuilding gains relies on balanced nutrition, targeted training, patience, and steady commitment.