Bodybuilding and testosterone: 5 myths you shouldn’t fall for

A common belief is that testosterone is all the same. This is inaccurate as differences in brands affect a hormone's behavior, how long it lasts, and how you take it.

There are various types of synthetic testosterone, and they are different from what your body naturally produces. Testosterone boosters come in injectables, transdermal patches, and oral tablets or capsules.

An injection is the most common way to take testosterone because oral forms are linked to liver disease. Patches allow you to transfer the hormone more readily through contact.

A testosterone cypionate bodybuilding injection is one of the more common forms of boosters used. Other testosterone esters are enanthate, undecanoate, and propionate. Testosterone enanthate is used weekly or every two to four weeks, like cypionate. Testosterone undecanoate requires less frequent dosing than cypionate. Propionate requires more frequent administration than the other injectables but begins working more quickly.