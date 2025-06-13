Curating a Gallery Wall at Home: Aesthetic Tips for the Modern Collector

A great gallery wall starts with intention. Rather than placing pieces at random, consider selecting a theme or narrative thread to guide your choices. This could be as specific as black-and-white photography from the 1960s, or as abstract as works inspired by movement and texture.

Themes help ensure that even when mixing mediums—say, oil paintings with minimalist sketches—the overall wall reads as cohesive. That said, don’t shy away from an eclectic mix if it reflects your style. A well-curated contrast can be just as elegant as uniformity.