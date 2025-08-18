Understanding Lemon Car Laws: A Guide To Protection And Compensation

Qualifying Vehicles

Lemon laws typically apply to new vehicles that have significant defects affecting their use, safety, or value. The category of qualifying vehicles often includes:

Passenger cars

Trucks and SUVs

Motorcycles

Certain states may include recreational vehicles and vans. Vehicles must be sold with a warranty, either express or implied. If a vehicle exhibits consistent issues, the owner must report the defect within a specified time frame, which varies by state.

In addition, vehicles must generally be purchased or leased from a licensed dealer. Private sales may not qualify under lemon laws.

Warranty Thresholds

Eligibility often hinges on warranty coverage. Most laws require that the vehicle must still be covered under the manufacturer's warranty when defects arise. The warranty must provide protection for repairs and replacements due to defects.

Typically, the law considers a vehicle a "lemon" if it has undergone a certain number of repair attempts or has been out of service for an extended period.

The most common thresholds include:

Two or more unsuccessful repair attempts

Out of service for 30 days or more

Meeting these warranty thresholds is crucial for a successful lemon law claim. The specifics can vary by jurisdiction, so it’s important to review local regulations.