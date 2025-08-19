4 Statement Houseplants Interior Designers Recommend

Plants shape the mood of a room.

You notice the calm a soft orchid brings to a table, or how tall greenery draws eyes up in open lofts.

A well-chosen houseplant does more than fill empty corners. It feels like part of your lifestyle… balanced, inviting, and just the right amount of lush.

Curious which plants designers recommend for elegant homes?

Read along for four favorites that make every space feel polished and fresh.